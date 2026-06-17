Kouba KO's Crabs as Revs Win Seventh Straight at Home

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Rhett Kouba and the York Revolution bullpen tamed the league's top run-scoring offense as the Revs returned home to WellSpan Park with a 4-2 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday evening.

Kouba (3-2) held the Crabs to just one run over 5.2 innings and received backup from relievers Denny Bentley, Ryan Shreve, and Josh Mollerus who all came through in big spots.

York jumped in front 2-0 in the bottom of the second as Ben Blackwell led off with a single up the middle, Mike Rosario doubled to left, and Devonte Brown ripped a two-run double down the third base line.

Stephen Paolini accounted for the only run against Kouba with a solo homer to right in the top of the third.

York answered right back as Jacob Teter lined a missile to right for his 10th homer of the year, leaving the bat at over 110 mph as the Revs led 3-1.

Kouba was lifted after a pair of two-out hits in the sixth as Bentley entered and struck out Ethan Wilson to leave the tying runs in scoring position.

Bentley struck out Paolini in the seventh but it was sandwiched by a pair of knocks. That's when Shreve was called upon, retiring Viandel Pena on a 3-6-3 double play ball to maintain the two-run advantage.

Phillip Sikes tripled off the Arch Nemesis in left to begin the eighth, but Revs catcher Austin Bates nailed him at third on a pickoff before Shreve recorded two groundouts.

York added an insurance run as Jackson Ross capped a string of three consecutive two-out singles with a broken bat RBI hit to right in the bottom of the eighth to go up 4-1.

Ezequiel Pagan opened the ninth with a homer to right center, but Mollerus whiffed the next two, and following Paolini's jam-shot single, retired Brody Fahr on a fly out to right center to secure his third save.

The Revs have won three of their last four, improving to 28-21 while halting a three-game winning streak for Southern Maryland (33-16) in the first meeting between the two clubs this year.

Notes: York has won seven straight at home and 15 of the last 17, improving to 18-7 at WellSpan Park. Kouba has allowed just one run in four of his 10 starts, and Revs starting pitchers have held the opposition to one run or fewer in three of the last four games. Shreve allowed his first hit in seven outings (8.1 innings) while working scoreless ball for the 10th time in 11 appearances (14.0 innings, three hits, one run). Tomo Otosaka lost a league-best 33-game on-base streak, tied for the fifth-longest in Revs history, along with an eight-game hitting streak. Brian Rey singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to 23 games. Ross now has a 26-game on-base streak.

Next: York will host Southern Maryland on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as LHP Matt Mikulski (1-0, 4.05) faces southpaw Justin Sanchez (1-2, 8.18). It is Ag & Farm Night, Boomer's Book Club Night #4, Bark in the Park, and a Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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