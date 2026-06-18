Francis Frustrates Stormers

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Harrison Francis tossed the Long Island Ducks' first nine-inning complete game in three years as the hosts took down the Lancaster Stormers for the second straight night, 6-1.

Francis (6-1) yielded four hits while walking one and striking out six over the course of the evening. The right-hander threw 114 pitches in going the distance.

The only moment that spoiled his night was a towering two-out homer to left by Joseph Carpenter in the fourth inning.

There were only two other chances for the Stormers to score. Joe DeLuca pounded a long single to right, and Jalen Battles beat out a squirter in front of the plate with two outs in the seventh. Francis induced a force play grounder out of Troy Schreffler to end the threat. David Smith opened the ninth with a single inside the third base bag. Nathan Martorella grounded into a double play on Francis' next offering.

Jason Bollman (2-4) walked the first three batters of the evening but allowed only one run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Ronaldo Hernandez. Chris Roller slugged a two-run homer in the second, and Hernandez came through with a second sac fly in the third.

Bollman ultimately worked through 5 2/3 innings, yielding eight hits and five runs. Kaleb Sophy picked up the final out in the sixth, and Luke McCollough worked his first two innings since leaving his April 23 start at York with an injury.

Brady Tedesco will make his 2026 debut for the Stormers on Thursday evening against right-hander Michael Dominguez (2-2). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Long Island has won seven of eight meetings against Lancaster this season...Carpenter's homer was his 48th as a Stormer...Former Red Sox AAA farmhand Corey Rosier was 0-for-4 in his Atlantic League debut.







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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