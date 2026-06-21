Stormers Rally Stopped

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have shown a tendency to rally in the ninth inning this season, already having won three times when behind going into the final at bat.

That is, until they meet up with Ramon Santos.

Santos struck out Corey Rosier and Jake Thompson with the bases loaded to protect a 6-3 win for the Long Island Ducks, their fourth win in five tries against the Stormers this week.

With Hagerstown dropping a 6-5 decision to Charleston, the Stormers remain within two games of the Flying Boxcars. Long Island is now four back.

Lancaster trailed nearly the entire game, but the feisty club gave itself a last second chance. With one out in the ninth, Jalen Battles lined a single into right center off Brad Case. David Smith grounded a single into right, and Troy Schreffler's RBI base hit up the middle brought the tying run to the plate.

Santos was summoned, and the right-hander walked Scott Kelly to load the bases. However, he made quick work of the top of the order to record his sixth save.

The Stormers' only lead of the night came in the first inning when Joseph Carpenter roped the first pitch he saw from Nolan Clenney (4-3) over the boards in left. Long Island promptly responded with Marcus' Chius' two-run homer to right off Luke Albright (5-5) and never trailed again.

Chris Roller tacked on a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the second. Two more runs scored in the third when David Smith's relay throw to first on a potential double play grounder bounced away from first baseman Nathan Martorella.

Schreffler picked up a sac fly of his own in the seventh, but the lead was stretched back to four thanks to four walks issued by Lancaster relievers in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Matt Swarmer (0-1) will make the start for the Stormers in the series finale on Sunday against former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer (4-1). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV at 1:25.

NOTES: Thompson had a pair of singles to stretch his on base streak to 32...Carpenter's homer was the ninth of his career against Long Island...He and Joe DeLuca have hit safely in every game of the series...Smith has hit safely in 11 of 12.







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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