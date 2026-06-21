Revs Fall to Red Hot Crabs

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA - Braden Scott went seven innings and Nick Dunn had a three-hit performance but the York Revolution dropped its contest to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 9-2 on Saturday night in front of 4,816 fans at WellSpan Park.

Southern Maryland did all of its damage against Scott (3-4) with a four-run third, as the lefty has now worked scoreless frames in 13 of 14 innings over his last two starts.

Alejandro De Aza sparked the outburst with a bloop double to left, followed by a walk to Carlos Rojas. Stephen Paolini reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs and Brody Fahr chopped a grounder to second for the game's first run. Viandel Pena had the big hit with a two-run double to right center, and Jackson Loftin later added a two-out RBI single up the middle.

Scott allowed nothing further, going seven innings for the fifth time. He did not allow a hit over his final three innings, affording the offense time to attempt to mount a comeback.

Southern Maryland righty Ian Kahaloa (5-1) held York scoreless into the seventh when Drew Ramirez chased the starter with a one-out single to right. Austin Bates greeted lefty Peyton Cariaco with a double to left, and with two outs, Dunn (3-for-5) ripped a two-run single to right, slicing the deficit in half at 4-2.

Ethan Hammerberg was brought in and notched an inning-ending strikeout before whiffing all three batters in the eighth, squelching the Revs' designs on a comeback.

Phillip Sikes single handedly put the game away for the Blue Crabs with a solo homer to left center off Joely Rodriguez in the eighth and a grand slam to left against Denny Bentley in the ninth.

York has dropped four straight for the first time since July of last season, slipping to 28-25. Southern Maryland's four-game winning streak gives the South Division leading Blue Crabs a 37-16 record while lowering their magic number to five to win a first half title.

The Revs will aim to salvage Sunday's finale at 1 p.m. as LHP Julian Costa makes his pro debut, opposite Crabs righty JP Massey (3-3, 5.77). It is Make Music Day presented by Cultural Alliance of York County, featuring a Kazoo Giveaway presented by Explore York & Cultural Alliance of York County. It is also a Sunday Funday by Weis Markets. Tickets are available at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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