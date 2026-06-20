Legends Rally Late, Defeat High Point 5-4 in 10 Innings

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends erased multiple deficits and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the High Point Rockers 5-4 on Friday night at Truist Point.

The victory improved Lexington to 20-24 on the season and secured a hard-fought extra-inning win in the opening game of the series.

High Point struck first in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Mikey Kane. Lexington answered in the third when Trayce Thompson launched a two-run home run to left field, his second homer of the season, giving the Legends a 2-1 advantage.

The Rockers responded with single runs in the third, sixth, and seventh innings to move back in front 4-2. Lexington chipped away in the seventh when Damiano Palmegiani blasted a solo home run, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Trailing by one entering the eighth, the Legends capitalized on a pair of hit batters and a High Point error. Jerry Huntzinger delivered the game-tying RBI single to score Ronnie Dawson and even the contest at 4-4.

The game remained tied into extra innings before Lexington manufactured the winning run in the top of the 10th. Dawson reached and eventually came around to score the go-ahead run as the Legends took a 5-4 lead.

Lexington's bullpen made the advantage stand. Caden Spivey worked 1.1 scoreless innings before Carson Lambert retired the final five hitters he faced. Lambert earned the win and improved to 5-0 on the season.

Jimmy Loper turned in a quality start for Lexington, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out six. John Armstrong followed with one inning of relief before Spivey and Lambert combined to shut down the Rockers over the final three innings.

Offensively, Lexington collected 10 hits. Xane Washington led the way with three hits, while Palmegiani finished 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Thompson's two-run homer accounted for two RBIs, and Dawson scored a team-high two runs.

The Legends stranded nine runners but came through in key situations late, overcoming a 4-2 deficit to secure the comeback victory.

Lexington and High Point continue their series on Saturday night at Truist Point. You can watch the Legends on the road on Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network.







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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