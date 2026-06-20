New York Groove: Crabs' Darden Signs with Mets

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder Taylor Darden had his contract purchased by the New York Mets in a deal that was announced today. He will join the High-A Brookyln Cyclones, joining fellow 2026 Blue Crab, infielder Jamari Baylor.

Darden is the fifth member of the 2026 Blue Crabs to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization and the second to sign with the Mets. Other Blue Crabs to sign with an affiliated organization this season include: starting pitcher Jordan Carr (Houston Astros), utility player Quinn McDaniel (Minnesota Twins), and starting pitcher Devin Kirby-Williams (Athletics). The five contracts purchased by an MLB team are the most in a season for Southern Maryland since seven players were signed in 2018.

Through 46 games with Southern Maryland this season, Darden posted a .314/.432/.491/.923 slash line with nine doubles, seven home runs, 52 RBI, 33 walks, and six stolen bases. At the time of his contract being purchased, he led the squad in on-base percentage, OPS, RBI, and walks.

"It is awesome to see a guy get rewarded for his efforts," Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie said. "Draden has certainly done that with his opportunity with the New York Mets. He has put together a few solid seasons in professional baseball and is now getting his chance to showcase his abilities for the first time in affiliated baseball. We cannot express how excited we are for him. He will be missed, for sure, but we will be following his progress."

The 26-year-old made his professional debut in 2024 with the Alpine Cowboys of the Pecos League, earning Mountain Division MVP honors. He had a successful 2025 in the Pioneer League with the Boise Hawks where he was named Pioneer League Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the postseason all-star team.

The Las Vegas, NV native played collegiately at McNeese State, Incarnate Word, and Mesa Community College.

He joins the likes of recent Blue Crabs who have had their contracts purchased such as Issac Mattson (MLB, PIT), Payton Eeles (AAA, BAL), and John Taylor (AAA, TEX).

Darden is the 82nd player in franchise history to have their contract purchased by another professional organization, and the 55th to return to affiliated baseball.







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