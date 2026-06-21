Guilfoil Strikes out 13 as Legends Defeat High Point, 7-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil delivered a dominant outing on the mound and the Lexington Legends offense blasted four home runs as Lexington defeated the High Point Rockers, 7-1, on Saturday night at Truist Point.

Guilfoil was outstanding from the outset, allowing just one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out a season-high 13 batters. The left-hander improved to 3-4 on the season and helped Lexington secure its third consecutive victory.

The Legends wasted no time taking control of the game. Damiano Palmegiani opened the contest with a leadoff home run, and Ronnie Dawson followed two batters later with a two-run shot to give Lexington a quick 3-0 advantage.

Nick Senzel added a solo homer in the third inning, his sixth of the season, extending the lead to 4-0. The Legends pushed another run across in the fourth before High Point scored its lone run of the game on an RBI double by Ryan McCarthy in the bottom half of the inning.

Lexington put the game away in the ninth when Dawson launched his second home run of the evening, a two-run blast that capped the scoring at 7-1.

Dawson finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Senzel went 3-for-5 with a homer and an RBI, while Palmegiani finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double, RBI and two runs scored. Dylan Rock added three hits and scored twice as the Legends collected 14 hits on the night.

Jack Lynch followed Guilfoil with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters. Together, the Lexington pitching staff recorded 17 strikeouts while limiting High Point to six hits.

With the victory, the Legends improved to 24-29 on the season and extended their winning streak to three games.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. Fans can watch the game for free on DugoutTV on by using promo code LLDADSWATCHFREE.

Following the road trip, the Legends return to Legends Field on Tuesday, June 23, to begin a six-game homestand against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Tickets are available at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling (859) 422-7867.







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.