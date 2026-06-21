Early Offense Lifts Long Island over Lancaster

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 6-3 on Saturday evening in the fifth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Stormers took a 1-0 advantage in the top half of the first inning on Joseph Carpenter's two-out solo home run to left field off Ducks starting pitcher Nolan Clenney. Long Island took their first lead of the ballgame at 2-1 in the bottom of the frame courtesy of a two-run homer to the opposite-field in right off the bat of Marcus Chiu versus Lancaster starter Luke Albright. The Flock jumped ahead 3-1 in the second thanks to a Chris Roller sacrifice fly to deep right.

With three Ducks on the pond and only one down in the third, Alsander Womack plated a run by way of an RBI fielder's choice, and on the double play attempt, a throwing error committed by second baseman David Smith plated a second run to give Long Island a commanding 5-1 advantage. Lancaster cut the deficit to 5-2 in the seventh on Troy Schreffler's sacrifice fly, but Long Island got the run right back in the bottom of the inning on a bases loaded walk issued to Aaron Takacs. The visitors closed the gap to 6-3 in the ninth thanks to Schreffler's RBI base knock, but Ramon Santos put an end to the comeback as he struck out Corey Rosier and Jake Thompson swinging for his league-leading eighth save and second in as many nights.

Clenney (4-3) picked up the victory after firing seven innings of two-run ball on five hits to go along with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Albright (5-5) suffered the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits in three innings pitched, walking and striking out three.

Chiu was a triple away from the cycle and scored twice while also drawing a walk and stealing his 11th base of the campaign. Takacs singled, walked and drove in a run to extend his on base streak to 17 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-1, 2.43) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Matt Swarmer (0-1, 4.15).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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