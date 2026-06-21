Boxcars Come Back to Take Game Four vs CWV

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







In a game that stretched three-and-a-half hours, not a second was wasted without action. The Flying Boxcars erase a 10-1 fifth inning lead from the Dirty Birds. With tonight's 13-12 win, Hagerstown now sits atop the north by two games.

Two former major league pitchers took the mound tonight being DJ Johnson for Hagerstown and Keyvius Sampson for Charleston. Sampson got the better of Johnson, but the Boxcars' late heroic efforts made the difference.

Alex Isola struck first for the Boxcars jumping out to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the first. The Dirty Birds retaliated with seven runs in the second and third, aided by a two-run home run from Shawon Dunston, who has three long balls in the last two games.

Charleston extended its lead to 10-1 with a three-run fifth inning before the Boxcars started chipping away. A series of hits for Haagerstown made the deficit 10-3 to end the fifth before a two-run homer from Baron Radcliff made it 10-5 in the sixth.

The Dirty Birds added another run in the seventh, but the bottom of the inning is when the Boxcars took over. A six-run seventh inning for the Boxcars was in thanks to a two-RBI single by Darick Hall, a three-run home run from Robert Brooks and a runner in on a wild pitch by Christhian Rodriguez.

With this, the game was tied at 11. Charleston took the lead in the eighth with an RBI base hit from Yassel Pino. But Hagerstown responded with a two-RBI base hit from Darick Hall to take the 13-12 lead. This brought Hall's RBI total to a season high four on the night.

Clay Helvey came in the top of the ninth to shut down any comeback efforts from the Dirty Birds earning the save with two strikeouts.

The Flying Boxcars will look to protect their two-game lead in the Northern Division tonight in game five against the Dirty Birds at 6 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.