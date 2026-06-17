Boxcars Win Sixth Straight

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars claimed their sixth straight win, in front of a crowd of 2230, on a Tuesday night at Meritus Park.

After going down 1-0 early, Robert Brooks answered in the bottom of the first, and started Hagerstown's offensive outburst. His three home run blast put the squad up 3-1.

Darick Hall tallied on one more with an RBI base hit in the bottom of the third, with a passed ball scoring the Boxcars' third of the inning. Jeffrey Wehler's two run scoring double finished off a four run third, putting Hagerstown up 7-1.

In the fifth, Darick Hall tallied his second RBI of the night with a standup double. Three more runs came across on passed balls by Charleston pitchers.

Chris McMahon turned in a solid inning and a third out of the pen, allowing no hits, while striking out two to finish off the 5th inning. Jameson McGrane pitched a one hit 6th inning, striking out two. Chris McMahon collected the win - his first on the season.

Charleston scored runs via two Jaylen Smith RBI singles, a Yassel Pino solo shot, and Allan Goodwin RBI base hit.

With the win, Hagerstown advances to 32-17 on the season.

With a Lancaster loss, the Boxcars' 32-17 record puts them in sole possession of first place in the North, in the midst of a heated race with the Lancaster Stormers to become first half champions. Hagerstown's remaining schedule consists of the remaining 5-game home set vs CWV and 6-game road set vs LEX. Lancaster travels to LI this week, followed by a 6-game set at home vs GAS. The two sides will play each other in the final three game series of the first half, at Meritus Park. Don't miss any of the action, on Dugout TV, powered by HTN.







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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