Rockers Blasted by Lexington

Published on June 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends hit four home runs including two in the first inning and went on to take a 7-1 decision from the High Point Rockers on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,609.

The loss drops the Rockers to 22-31 on the season while Lexington moves to 23-29.

Ronnie Dawson hit two home runs and drove in four while Lexington starter Tyler Guilfoil struck out a season-high 13 Rockers while earning his second win of the season.

After Damiani Palmegiani greeted Rockers starter Daniel Blair (L, 1-2) with a blast to left on the second pitch of the game, Dylan Rock drew a walk and Dawson hit a two-run shot to right center to stake the Legends to a 3-0 lead.

The Rockers loaded the bases with no outs in their half of the first against Guilfoil (W, 2-4). Ethan Skender doubled, Mikey Kane was hit by a pitch and Alex Dickerson drew a walk. But Guilfoil struck out Nick Longhi and Ryan McCarthy before Luke Napleton grounded out to third to keep the Rockers scoreless.

The Legends grew their lead to 4-0 when Nick Senzel hit a solo homer in the third. Rock's RBI single in the fourth brought home Palmegiani who had doubled and put the Legends in front 5-0.

The Rockers got on the board in the fourth when Longhi led off the inning with a double and scored on McCarthy's ground rule double to right.

Dawson's second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the ninth, put the Legends in command at 7-1.

Guilfoil went seven innings and allowed five hits while walking two and striking out 13. Jack Lynch pitched the final two innings, holding the Rockers to one hit with four strikeouts.

McCarthy was the only Rocker with two hits.

The sixth and final game of the series is slated for a 3:36 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. Rocker fans can catch all the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the audio broadcast on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers signed RHP Cam Cotter on Saturday. .. the former Rocker had been pitching for Saltillo in the Mexican League. .. High Point also signed INF Ty Hubbard from Salisbury, N.C. who just finished his collegiate career after four seasons at Catawba College.







Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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