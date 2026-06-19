Lexington Pops Rockers 7-1

Published on June 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends hit three home runs and their pitching staff held the Rockers to five hits as the Legends took a 7-1 decision Thursday night at Truist Point.

Yuhi Sako got the ball for the Rockers and turned in a solid start, only surrendering two runs on six hits while striking out six.

Nic Laio earned the victory on the hill for the Legends. The big right hander turned in 5.2 stellar innings of scoreless baseball, surrendering two hits to the Rocker offense.

Dylan Rock, Damiano Palmegiani and Gabe Howell all homered in the Lexington victory.

DJ Burt moved into sole possession of the all-time Rockers stolen base record with his 112th career stolen base, surpassing former Rocker Ben Aklinski.

It took a rain delay to wake the offense up in this one. What was a scoreless game until the delay in the fifth inning, quickly changed as Rock clubbed a two run homer off Sako to give Lexington a 2-0 lead in the sixth.

Palmegiani crushed a three-run homer in the seventh that quickly took the Rockers out of striking distance. The homer was the first in a Legends uniform for Palmegiani.

Ethan Skender got the Rockers on the board in the eighth, lacing an RBI single that plated Ivan Melendez from third and pulled the Rockers to within 5-1.

Lexington tacked on another pair of runs in the ninth on a two-run homer off the bat of Howell that gave his squad a late 7-1 lead and eventually the victory.

High Point falls to 22-29 as Lexington moves to 22-29. Game four of this six game set is slated to start Friday night at 6:35 pm at Trust Point. Rockers will send southpaw Ben Wereski (0-1) to the hill opposed by Lexington's Jimmy Loper (3-3). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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