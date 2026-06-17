Rockers Do Damage Early, Top Lexington in Matinee

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers used a six-run second inning to power past Lexington 10-4, Wednesday afternoon at Truist Point. High Point reached double-digit runs for the second straight game, securing the first two wins of the series against the Legends.

Nick Longhi tied a club record by homering in his fourth straight game and the Rockers hit a homer for the 13th consecutive contest.

Former Legends, Ryan McCarthy and Mikey Kane, produced against their old club. McCarthy collected a pair of hits including a two-run homer while driving in three. Kane in his first start as a Rocker since being acquired in a trade on Tuesday, collected four hits in five trips to the dish.

Rockers starter Justin Jarvis (W, 1-0) impressed in his second for High Point, tossing five strong innings while allowing just one run on three hits to earn the victory.

Eleven Rockers stepped to the plate during an explosive six-run second inning that instantly shifted the momentum in High Point's favor. Luke Napleton continued his red hot month of June, launching his sixth home run and collecting his 20th RBI of the month to spark the rally.

D.J. Burt added to the Rockers' offensive outburst with an RBI single before swiping second base. The stolen base was the 111th of his Rockers career, tying him for the most in franchise history.

The Rockers kept their foot on the gas from there, as McCarthy came through with a two RBI single later in the frame to cap off the highest-scoring inning of the season for the Rockers.

Longhi continues to swing a hot bat as of late, clubbing a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his fifth round tripper in the last four games and boosting Rockers lead to 9-1.

Longhi's four game home run streak ties a club record currently held by Zandier Wiel (2022).

McCarthy continued his great day at the dish in the sixth, pulling a towering home run that hit the top of the scoreboard. McCarthy was acquired from Lexington in late May.

Nick Senzel and Curtis Terry homered for Lexington in the loss.

Dickerson and Burt extend their respective hitting streaks, to 13 games for Dickerson and eight now for Burt.

High Point improves to 22-28 as Lexington falls to 21-29. Game three of this six game set is slated to start Thursday night at 6:35 pm at Trust Point. The Rockers will send Yuhi Sako (2-4) to the hill opposed by Lexington's right-hander Nic Laio (3-3). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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