Legends Get Home Runs from Senzel and Terry in 10-4 Loss to High Point

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Nick Senzel and Curtis Terry each homered for the Lexington Legends on Wednesday afternoon, but an early offensive outburst by the High Point Rockers proved too much to overcome in a 10-4 loss at Truist Point.

High Point seized control of the game in the second inning, scoring six runs on four hits and four walks to build a 6-0 lead. The Rockers added another run in the third and two more in the fourth to extend their advantage to 9-1.

Terry put the Legends on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season. Lexington mounted a small rally in the sixth when Senzel launched a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, scoring Damiano Palmegiani and cutting the deficit to 9-3.

The Rockers answered with another run in the bottom half of the sixth on Ryan McCarthy's solo home run before Lexington added its final run in the seventh. Gabe Howell reached base and later scored on an RBI double by Xane Washington, making the score 10-4.

Senzel and Terry provided the power for Lexington, while Washington, Palmegiani, Dylan Rock, Juan Gonzalez, and Howell also recorded hits. Washington finished with an RBI, while Senzel drove in two runs and Terry added one.

David Stich suffered the loss for the Legends, allowing seven runs over three innings. Dustin Baird worked three innings in relief, and Jack Lynch delivered two scoreless innings to finish the game.

High Point was led offensively by McCarthy, who drove in three runs, while Nick Longhi and Luke Napleton each hit two-run home runs. Mikey Kane paced the Rockers with four hits.

Justin Jarvis earned the win for High Point after allowing one run over five innings while striking out six.

Lexington falls to 21-29 on the season.

The Legends continue their six-game road trip Thursday night with game three of the series against the Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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