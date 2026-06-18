Francis Goes the Distance to Shut Down Stormers

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 6-1 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Harrison Francis (6-1) was the star of the night, as the Ducks starter went the distance for the first complete game of his professional career and the Ducks first nine-inning complete game since Robert Stock's no-hitter on July 18, 2023, at Southern Maryland. The right-hander tossed all nine innings for the win, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters. He finished the night with a season-high 114 pitches, 83 of which were strikes.

Long Island took a 1-0 first inning lead on a sacrifice fly to left field off the bat of Ronaldo Hernandez. Chris Roller added a 422-foot, two-out, two-run home run to left field off Stormers starter Jason Bollman in the second to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Hernandez added another sac fly in the third, plating Gavin Collins to up the advantage to four.

Joseph Carpenter got Lancaster on the scoreboard in the fourth with a two-out solo homer to left. However, Jacob Robson answered with a two-out RBI single to left-center in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-1 Flock. Anthony Garcia tacked on the Ducks sixth run of the night with a 396-foot solo homer to left in the seventh inning.

Bollman (2-4) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits and four walks in five and two-thirds innings with a pair of strikeouts. Roller led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Garcia added a pair of hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's Hospital, who will also be hosting their annual Kids Health & Safety Expo on the main concourse during the game. It will be a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark as well. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (2-2, 5.88) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Brady Tedesco (Season Debut).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.