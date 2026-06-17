Rockers Push past Lexington

Published on June 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Nine different Rockers recorded a hit as the High Point Rockers powered their way to a 10-6 victory over the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

Alex Dickerson and Patrick Sanchez extended their hit streaks to 12 games. Dickerson drove in four runs in the win.

David Hess (W, 4-3) earned the victory after battling through five innings of work for the Rockers. The veteran right-hander allowed five runs on six hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Hess cruised through the first two innings before Lexington broke through in the third, but he managed to limit the damage and stay in line for his third consecutive win of the 2026 campaign.

Brayden Matthews pitched the sixth and seventh and continued to impress on the hill, turning in yet another two innings of scoreless ball. Through 24 innings of work so far this season, the young righty has posted a 0.75 era.

Brother of NBA superstar Klay Thompson, Trayce Thompson jumpstarted the Lexington offense, launching his first career Atlantic League home run to put the Legends on the board 1-0 in the first inning.

Dylan Rock reached with a single and later came around to score on a Damiano Palmegiani double. Moments later, Andy Atwood lined an RBI single to score Palmegiani from second and extend Lexington's early lead to 3-0.

A pair of hits from Ethan Skender and Nolan Watson helped load the bases for the Rockers in the bottom of the third, setting the stage for D.J. Burt and Alex Dickerson, who each drove in a run to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Rock clubbed his third homer of the season with one on in the fourth to extend the Legends' lead to 5-2.

The Rockers took the lead with a four-run outburst in the fifth. Alex Dickerson clubbed a three-run homer and Ryan McCarthy followed with a solo shot as high Point roared to a 7-5 advantage.

High Point topped it off with three runs in the third, all coming against Lexington reliever Caleb Freeman who issued five walks in the frame including two with the bases loaded.

High Point improves to 21-28 as Lexington falls to 21-28.

Game two of the series on Wednesday will feature High Point starter Justin Jarvis (0-1, 6.75) facing Lexington righty Nic Laio (3-3, 5.47) at Truist Point at 12:05 p.m. Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV or the audio only on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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