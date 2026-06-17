Thompson's First Home Run Not Enough as Legends Fall to High Point 10-6

Published on June 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Trayce Thompson launched his first home run of the season and the Lexington Legends hit three home runs as a team Tuesday night, but the High Point Rockers rallied for a 10-6 victory at Truist Point.

Thompson wasted little time making an impact, crushing a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give Lexington an early 1-0 lead. The Legends added two more runs in the second inning when Damiano Palmegiani ripped an RBI double and Andy Atwood brought home another run with a sacrifice bunt.

After High Point scored twice in the third inning to trim the deficit, Lexington answered in the fourth. Dylan Rock connected on a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, extending the Legends' advantage to 5-2.

The Rockers began their comeback in the bottom of the fourth when Nick Longhi launched a solo home run. High Point then seized control in the fifth inning as Alex Dickerson blasted a three-run homer and Ryan McCarthy followed with a solo shot, helping the Rockers score four runs in the frame and take a 7-5 lead.

Lexington starter Zach Murray suffered the loss despite completing six innings. Murray allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out three. The Rockers collected three home runs against the right-hander and improved their lead with a three-run seventh inning.

The Legends cut into the deficit in the eighth when Curtis Terry belted a solo home run, his third of the season, but Lexington was unable to mount a late rally.

Rock paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Nick Senzel also collected two hits, while Thompson, Terry, Palmegiani, and Atwood each drove in a run.

High Point starter David Hess earned the victory after allowing five runs on six hits across five innings. Brayden Matthews delivered two scoreless innings in relief before Ryan Chasse closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Dickerson finished with four RBIs to lead the Rockers, while Longhi and McCarthy each homered and scored twice. High Point drew seven walks and overcame an early five-run deficit to secure the win.

The Legends drop to 21-28 on the season.

The Legends continue their six-game road trip Wednesday night with game two of the series against the Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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