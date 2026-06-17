Ducks Open Series with See-Saw Win over Stromers

Published on June 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on Anthony Garcia's sacrifice fly to center field. Lancaster jumped in front in the third on a two-out, two-run home run to right by Nate Martorella off Ducks starter Julian Minaya. However, Wilmer Difo tied the game at two in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right off Stormers starter Matt Swarmer.

The visitors took the lead back in the fifth thanks to a sac fly to left off the bat of David Smith. The Ducks countered once again though in the home half of the frame, as Chris Roller's 436-foot two-run home run to center put the Flock back in front 4-3.

Minaya (3-0) picked up the victory, allowing three runs on 10 hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking one while striking out four. Swarmer (2-1) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in six innings on the mound, walking two and striking out four. Ramon Santos struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning of work for his team-leading sixth save of the season.

Roller led the way at the plate for the Flock with two hits, a pair of RBIs and a run scored.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Harrison Francis (5-1, 5.04) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Jason Bollman (2-3, 6.93).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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