Remarkable Rafi: Reliever Took Unique Path to ALPB Dominance

Published on June 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Plenty of star athletes start their collegiate baseball careers as two-way players, pitching and playing a position. Virtually all of them choose to do one or the other, but very few change their path after initially retiring from the sport. Blue Crabs relief pitcher Rafi Vazquez is the outlier in this group and he is on track to have the best season of his career as one of the best pitchers in the Atlantic League.

The 28-year-old right-hander sports a 6-0 record with a miniscule 0.36 ERA and 0.68 WHIP over 14 appearances this season. He has struck out 26 batters over 25 innings pitched. He began the year with 24 consecutive scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run on Sunday afternoon, the longest streak in franchise history and tied for the third-longest in the Atlantic League record book.

"I'm just attacking the zone and throwing every pitch with 100% conviction," Vazquez said. "I have a great defense behind me and they make near every play consistently, so that helps a lot."

Now in the fourth season of his professional career as a pitcher, and his second with Southern Maryland, Vazquez almost never pursued a career in baseball. In 2021, during his fifth collegiate baseball season, he had retired from the sport after 13 games.

"I thought I would be a draft pick as a position player [in 2020] but it didn't work out. I was a little discouraged because I thought things would be a little different."

That decision came on the heels of three seasons as a first baseman and designated hitter at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He had switched to serving exclusively as a position player during his time at Florence-Darlington Tech after spending his freshman season as a two-way player at Coastal Carolina in 2016.

Vazquez's decision to continue his baseball career was heavily influenced by the experiences and wisdom of his father, Rafael.

"My dad came to this country with nothing. He came on a raft and he spent three days on the ocean. He told me, 'You have 20 years of effort, time, money, and all of these investments into one thing. You're so close and you're just going to stop and have to restart somewhere else? That doesn't make any sense. You're young and you used to pitch, so see what you can do now.'"

The support of his father and his entire family led to him taking the leap to launch his professional career as a pitcher with the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the United Shore League in 2022. He made other stops in independent baseball over the next two seasons as a starting pitcher with the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League and the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League.

"I put all of my faith in God and he's guided me the whole way through. He has given me a platform to keep playing and chasing my dream."

After some ups and downs as a starter, he joined the Blue Crabs for the 2025 season as a relief pitcher, playing just 24 miles from his hometown of Annadale, VA. Although he had not been a full-time reliever since his time as a Chanticleer at Coastal Carolina over nine years prior, he found success by posting a 4-3 record with one save and a 5.06 ERA over 37 appearances.

His experience and tremendous performance this season has seen him used in high-leverage situations. In addition to his six wins, he has already notched a save and two holds. No matter the score, Vazquez doesn't change his mentality.

"At the end of the day, every situation is basically the same. You could be down by 10, up by 10, or tied in the 10th inning, it doesn't matter. You're still trying to get outs and throw zeroes on the scoreboard."

Despite the remarkable statistics he has recorded this season, his focus is mainly on the team as the Blue Crabs inch closer to a divisional title.

"I want to be a good teammate. This is a way to build everlasting friendships and camaraderie. If I could help the guys and we can win together, I think that's a successful season."







Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

Remarkable Rafi: Reliever Took Unique Path to ALPB Dominance - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

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