Stormers Fall To Ducks

Published on June 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the first time in exactly a month, the Lancaster Stormers are out of the top spot in the North.

Chris Roller's two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning boosted the Long Island Ducks to a 4-3 lead, and the Stormers were unable to respond against a stingy Long Island pen in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Combined with a Hagerstown win over Charleston, the Flying Boxcars jumped ahead by one game in the race.

It was a frustrating night for the Lancaster offense, outhitting the Ducks, 12-4, but unable to cobble together the runs. Six times, the Stormers had a leadoff hit but only scored n two of those innings.

One of the most significant plays of the night was one of the most subtle. With Jacob Robson at first and one out in the opening inning, Matt Swarmer (0-1) was charged with a balk on a throw to first base. Robson advanced to second and immediately took off for third, picking up an easy steal. He then jogged home on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Garcia.

Newcomer Nathan Martorella clubbed a two-run homer to right field off Julian Minaya (3-0) in the third inning, but Wilmer Difo hit a solo shot in the home half of the inning to draw the Ducks even.

Jeremy Arocho led off the fifth with a triple to right center and scored on a David Smith sac fly to left. The Stormers picked up two more hits in the inning but left both Joseph Carpenter and Joe DeLuca on base, two of the nine stranded by Lancaster on the night.

Kole Kaler grounded a double inside the first base bag with one out in the fifth. Two batters later, Roller took Swarmer over the boards in dead center for the decisive runs.

Lancaster left two more runners aboard in the sixth inning before the right-handed combo of Tanner Jacobson, Bryan Shaw and Ramon Santos struck out seven of the final nine Lancaster hitters.

The Stormers will send Jason Bollman (2-3) to the hill on Wednesday night against Harrison Francis (5-1). Fans may tune into the game on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Carpenter also had three hits for the Stormers, including his 87th double in a Lancaster jersey, fifth all-time...Smith lost a seven-game hitting streak...Both Martorella and Alan Alonso made their Lancaster debuts...Martorella had been in Class AAA with the Marlins (Jacksonville) while Alonso had had a short stint in Mexico...The latter is with his fifth ALPB club...Ronnie Voacolo pitched a scoreless seventh and has now yielded only two runs in his last 19.2 innings.







Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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