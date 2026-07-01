Senzel Drives in Four as Legends Defeat Gastonia 11-1

Published on July 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Nick Senzel drove in four runs and the Lexington Legends scored eight runs in the second inning en route to an 11-1 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Wednesday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park.

Lexington jumped in front in the first inning when Senzel ripped a two-run double to score Damiano Palmegiani and Tres Gonzalez for an early 2-0 lead.

The Legends broke the game open in the second. Micajah Wall drove in a run with a triple before Senzel blasted a three-run homer to left field. Curtis Terry followed with a solo home run, and Jackson Feltner capped the inning with a two-run homer as Lexington sent 12 batters to the plate and built a 10-0 advantage.

Jimmy Loper earned the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings while striking out five. Meade Johnson followed with two scoreless innings of relief, and David Stich worked the ninth to complete the victory.

Gastonia scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Grant Lavigne.

Craig Stem took the loss after allowing 10 runs on 11 hits over four innings.

Senzel finished 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Lexington offense. Feltner went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, and three runs scored, while Terry collected two hits, including his sixth home run of the season. Gonzalez added two hits and scored a run, and Gabe Howell contributed two hits and an RBI.

The Legends totaled 14 hits, including six extra-base hits, and improved to 27-35 on the season.

Lexington and Gastonia will continue their series on Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m.







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