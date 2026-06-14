Charleston Pulls away from Rockers

Published on June 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers and the Charleston Dirty Birds were tied 3-3 after three innings but the Rockers were held scoreless the rest of the way and Charleston hit a pair of home runs to take a 6-3 decision on Saturday night at GoMart Park.

The Rockers fall to 19-28 on the year while Charleston upped its record to 16-31.

Charleston took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, touching Rockers starter Ben Wereski (L, 0-1) for the first runs he has allowed this season. After Wereski hit lead-off hitter Shawon Dunston, Jr. with a pitch, Narciso Crook doubled him home for a 1-0 Dirty Birds advantage. A single by Carlos De La Cruz plated Crook and after De La Cruz stole second, Jhon Nunez delivered an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

High Point plated three runs in the top of the third to tie the game 3-3. Patrick Sanchez led off the inning with a double off Charleston starter Keyvius Sampson. Following a walk to Ivan Melendez, Luke Napleton belted a two-out homer to right that knotted the game.

However, that was all the scoring the Rockers could muster on the night.

Charleston second baseman Jaylen Smith hit a solo homer off Wereski leading off the third for a 4-3 lead. Wereski would go four innings, allowing five hits and four runs while walking one and striking out six. Sampson (W, 2-3) allowed four hits and three runs over his six innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Neither team was able to score between the fourth and seventh innings. High Point's lone baserunner after the third came when Max Viera singled to lead-off the sixth but he was immediately erased with a 4-6-3 double play.

With Charleston holding a 4-3 lead in the eighth, Dirty Birds shortstop Wendell Rijo hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-3.

The Rockers were held to five hits with Napleton's home run and three RBI leading the offense.

Game six of the series is slated for a 12:34 p.m. start on Sunday at GoMart Park. Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the audio broadcast on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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