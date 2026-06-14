Snakebitten Revs Suffer Latest Late-Game Defeat

Published on June 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lancaster, PA: Nick Dunn blasted two homers and drove in the go-ahead run on a single in the seventh, but the York Revolution suffered another late-game defeat as the Lancaster Stormers plated a pair in the ninth to take a 7-6 decision on Saturday night at Penn Medicine Park.

Dunn opened the scoring with a homer to right in the top of the first inning.

Lancaster tied it on a Joseph Carpenter RBI single in the bottom of the first but Revs starter Nick Regalado struck out the side and worked a 1-2-3 second.

Lancaster went in front as Tyler Miller and Nick Lucky parked back-to-back homers to right in the bottom of the third, but Regalado again rebounded as his next two innings were scoreless.

Lancaster starter Noah Bremer had retired eight straight before a pair of walks began the fifth. After an error loaded the bases, Austin Bates brought the Revs a run closer with a sac fly to center to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Still without a hit since the second inning, the Revs tied it when Dunn led off the sixth with his second homer of the game on a no-doubt blast to right, squaring the score at 3-3.

Lancaster wrangled the lead back with two in the bottom of the sixth. Carpenter led off with a double to left and Joe DeLuca singled to put runners at the corners. Jalen Battles' fielder's choice grounder pushed in the go-ahead run as Regalado was lifted after 5.1 innings. Battles stole second and scored when David Smith greeted lefty Denny Bentley with an RBI single to left as Lancaster forged ahead, 5-3.

The Revs rallied for three in the seventh as Mike Rosario doubled and walks to Ben Blackwell and Bates loaded the bases against righty Matt Stil who failed to record an out. Tomo Otosaka greeted reliever Ronnie Voacolo with a game-tying two-run single to left center. Bates was thrown out attempting to take third, but Otosaka advanced to second on the throw and scored as Dunn ripped a go-ahead single toward the middle, putting York in front, 6-5.

Shane Gray set down the top of Lancaster's lineup 1-2-3 in the seventh and Ryan Shreve used a double play to erase a walk, retiring the side in order in the eighth.

The ninth inning was once again a stumbling block as Smith greeted closer Joely Rodriguez with a game-tying short porch home run that landed on the deck in right, immediately deleting York's lead. Scott Kelly reached on a one-out infield single in the hole at short and Jeremy Arocho bunted for a hit. Rodriguez (1-3) retired Miller on a ground out for the second out, but Lucky ended the game with a single to right center handing Lancaster the walk-off win.

York falls to 26-21 while Lancaster improves to 31-16 and maintains its one-game lead for first place.

Notes: York has suffered its first two losses of the season when leading after seven and eight innings over the past three games (now 21-2 when leading after seven and 24-2 when leading after eight). They have lost in the seventh inning or later in seven of their past 12 road games including an unfathomable six walk-offs. Otosaka's seventh inning single extended his league-best on-base streak to all 32 games played, tied for the sixth longest in Revs history. Dunn's two-homer game is the third of his career and second in seven games. Dunn now has 10 homers on the year including eight in his last 16 games. His homers traveled 400 and 408 feet, accounting for his longest and third-longest hit balls of the year. The Revs have had a batter hit multiple homers in five of the past eight games. Jackson Ross went 2-for-3 and reached three times, extending his on-base streak to 24 games. Brian Rey singled and walked as he now has a 21-gamer. Shreve has not allowed a hit in 6.2 innings over his last six outings.

Next: The Revs will aim to salvage Sunday's finale at 1:30 p.m. as LHP Braden Scott (2-3, 5.02) faces righty Luke Albright (5-3, 4.47). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 1:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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