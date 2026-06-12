Lewis Launches Pair But Lancaster Has Last Laugh in Ninth

Published on June 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Brandon Lewis blasted a pair of home runs and drove in five but the York Revolution saw a potential comeback victory go up in smoke as the Lancaster Stormers plated three in the bottom of the ninth for an 11-10 walk-off win.

Jackson Ross opened the scoring with a solo homer to right in the top of the first inning but Lancaster jabbed back as Jeremy Arocho drew a leadoff walk and immediately scored on Tyler Miller's double to right center.

A leadoff walk again got the ball rolling in the bottom of the second as Lancaster loaded the bases with no outs, but only scored one run on Scott Kelly's fielder's choice grounder as Revs starter Rhett Kouba retired Arocho on a 4-6-3 double play to only trail 2-1.

Ross ripped a two-out RBI single to left in the top of the third, tying the game at 2-2.

Lancaster returned serve in the bottom of the third when Nick Lucky came home on a wild pitch after doubling earlier in the inning.

Down 3-2, Brian Rey led off the fourth with a walk from Lancaster reliever Alex Garbrick, and Lewis bombed a two-run homer down the right field line to volley the Revs ahead, 4-3. Mike Rosario was hit by a pitch and stole second and Ben Blackwell singled to force Garbrick's ouster. Cole Griffith greeted lefty Kaleb Sophy with an RBI single to left as York led 5-3.

Kouba aimed to settle in with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth, but trouble mounted in the fifth as a walk and hit-by-pitch set the table for Joseph Carpenter who punched an RBI single to center. Kouba set down the next two and was on the cusp of carrying a 5-4 lead through five, but after not getting a close two-strike pitch, allowed a two-run double to right by Troy Schreffler and an RBI single up the middle by Jalen Battles as the Stormers owned a 7-5 lead.

After quickly extinguishing York's fourth inning rally with a double play, Sophy had three scoreless frames to his name until a pair of walks set up a Jacob Teter RBI single in the seventh as the Revs were back within a run at 7-6. With two outs, Lewis launched a three-run homer to right center off right-hander Matt Stil, propelling the Revs in front in dramatic fashion, 9-7.

Carpenter's leadoff double and steal of third base set up the Stormers in the bottom of the seventh as David Smith's sac fly to center brought Lancaster back within a run, 9-8.

The Revs added an insurance run in the eighth as Blackwell led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error, and came home on a wild pitch to make it 10-8. York was unable to put it away, however, as Lancaster righty A.J. Alexy (1-0) notched a pair of strikeouts to strand two in the ninth.

Revs closer Shawn Rapp was tasked with a six-out save attempt and took care of a 1-2-3 eighth.

Miller greeted Rapp with a first pitch single in the bottom of the ninth, but the lefty came back to retire Lucky on a liner to second. Rapp suddenly lost the strike zone, however, walking the next three with Smith's free pass forcing in a run to make it 10-9. Righty Josh Mollerus entered and allowed a game-tying sac fly from Schreffler before Battles connected on a walk-off double to deep left center despite a valiant effort from Devonte Brown who crashed into the outfield fence in an effort to preserve the tie.

The Revs (25-20) have dropped three straight for the first time since April 28-30, while Lancaster (30-15) has won eight consecutive games, pushing the Revs to a season-high five games back with 18 to play in the first half.

Notes: Lewis notched his third multi-homer game of the year, tied with Charleston's Carlos De La Cruz for the league lead. He is the 15th player in Revs history with three multi-homer games in a season. Lewis leads the league with 17 homers while his five RBI tied his Revs career best for the third time and second time in four games. He is tied for second fastest to 50 RBI (41 games) in the Atlantic League since 2010. The Revs have had a player hit multiple homers in a game in four of the past six games. The Revs have hit three homers as a team in five of the past seven games and have gone yard at least once in nine consecutive contests. The Revs fall to 8-13 on the road, having dropped four straight. They have lost in the seventh inning or later in six of the past 10 road games including five walk-off defeats during that span (six total on the season). Rapp had allowed just one run on three hits in six innings over his previous six outings. Ryan Shreve worked a 1-2-3 sixth and has not allowed a hit in 5.2 innings over his last five appearances. York has dropped three straight vs Lancaster for the first time since May 1-24, 2025; it's the first time they've dropped three straight vs Lancaster in consecutive games since August 2-4, 2022, while York had done it to Lancaster seven times since then.

Next: The Revs and Stormers meet for the fourth game of the six-game series Friday at 6:45 p.m. York lefty Matt Mikulski (0-0, 16.20) faces Lancaster righty Jason Bollman (2-2, 7.11). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

Lewis Launches Pair But Lancaster Has Last Laugh in Ninth - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.