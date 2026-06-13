Dawson Walks It off as Legends Outlast Gastonia, 10-9

Published on June 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Ronnie Dawson delivered a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Lexington Legends defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 10-9 Friday night at Legends Field.

The Legends jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first inning. Tres Gonzales opened the scoring with an RBI single before Xane Washington followed with a run-scoring double to put Lexington ahead 2-1.

Lexington added two more runs in the second inning when Andy Atwood drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt and Gonzales later scored on a Gastonia wild pitch, extending the lead to 4-1.

Gastonia chipped away at the deficit with runs in the third and sixth innings, including a solo home run by Jack Reinheimer that cut Lexington's advantage to 4-3.

The Legends responded in the fifth inning with three runs of their own. Washington lifted a sacrifice fly, Curtis Terry added an RBI groundout, and Nick Senzel drove home another run to stretch the lead to 7-2.

The Ghost Peppers mounted their biggest rally of the night in the seventh inning. Anthony Prato launched a solo home run before Bryson Brigman delivered a two-run single and Wade Kelly added a two-run double, tying the game at 7-7.

Gabe Howell answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, crushing a solo home run to restore Lexington's lead at 8-7.

Gastonia tied the game again in the eighth on an RBI single from Chris Proctor and took a 9-8 lead in the 10th inning when Jace Rinehart drove home the automatic runner with a single.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the 10th, Ronnie Dawson lined a two-run single to complete the comeback and give Lexington the victory.

The Legends finished with 11 hits and eight walks. Dawson paced the offense with two hits and two RBI, including the game-winning knock. Gonzales collected two hits and scored twice, while Huntzinger reached base four times, scored three runs, and added an RBI. Atwood recorded two hits and drove in a run, and Howell added a home run and two runs scored.

On the mound, Jimmy Loper allowed three runs across six innings while striking out one. Carson Lambert (4-0) earned the win after working the final 2.2 innings and allowing just one unearned run.

Gastonia finished with 18 hits, led by Brigman's 5-for-5 performance with three RBI. Wade Kelly added three hits and two RBI, while Prato and Reinheimer each homered in the loss.

The win improves Lexington to 21-25 on the season.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game series Saturday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com or watch live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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