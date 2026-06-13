Nine-Run Ninth Propels Ducks over Blue Crabs

Published on June 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 13-9 on Friday night in the resumption of Thursday's (6/11) suspended game and the third game of a six-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Southern Maryland jumped out in front 2-0 in the bottom half of the first inning on Viandel Pena's two-run double to the opposite-field in left off Long Island starting pitcher Harrison Francis. The Flock sent nine men to the plate in the third and scored four runs off Blue Crabs starter J.P. Massey to take a 4-2 advantage, highlighted by a Marcus Chiu RBI hit by pitch with the bases loaded, an RBI free pass issued to Alsander Womack also with the bags juiced, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jorge Bonifacio, and a run-scoring base knock from Kole Kaler.

The Blue Crabs scored three runs in the fourth to retake the lead 5-4 on Brody Fahr's two-run single and Pena's RBI base hit. The home team added a run in the fifth for a 6-4 cushion on Dylan Hoy's run-scoring base knock and added three insurance runs in the eighth for a 9-4 advantage as Jackson Loftin scored on a wild pitch while Fahr and Phillip Sikes chipped in with RBI singles.

Long Island sent 13 batters to the plate in the top half of the ninth inning and rallied to score nine runs on seven hits to retake the lead 13-9. Anthony Garcia began the scoring spree with an RBI base hit. Three batters later, Ronaldo Hernandez came off the bench and collected a two-run pinch-hit single. Chris Roller's RBI base knock got the Flock to within a run at 9-8. Down to their final out, Jacob Robson's run-scoring single plated Wilmer Difo with the tying-run. With three Ducks on the pond, Garcia was at it again as he crushed a mammoth, 414-foot go-ahead grand slam home run to the opposite-field in right for his fifth rib-eye-steak of the frame as Long Island had their highest run performance in a single inning in 2026.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Francis allowed five runs on five hits in three and two-thirds innings pitched, walking six and striking out seven. Massey surrendered four runs on four hits across two and two-thirds innings of work, walking two while striking out one. Garrett Crowley (1-1) picked up the victory by tossing a scoreless inning on two hits allowed with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. Endrys Briceno (1-1) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning to go along with a walk.

Roller had three hits, an RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch. Robson had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. Kaler finished with two hits and an RBI, while Garcia had three hits, five RBIs, three runs scored and a hit by pitch to extend his on-base streak to a team-best 22 consecutive games overall.

Tonight's regularly scheduled seven-inning ballgame was suspended due to inclement weather while scoreless in the bottom half of the second inning. The game will be continued in its entirety on Saturday, June 13, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday's regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Friday's game and will now be a seven-inning contest.

Fans can follow all the action for both games live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Langford (0-0, 6.75) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Connor Overton (4-3, 5.16) in the originally scheduled game.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 16, to begin a six-game series with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.