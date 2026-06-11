Ducks Fall to Blue Crabs in High-Scoring Affair

Published on June 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 9-7 on Wednesday evening in the second game of a six-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on Anthony's Garcia's run-scoring single off Blue Crabs starting pitcher Justin Sanchez. Southern Maryland jumped out in front 2-1 in the bottom of the second thanks to a two-run base hit by Danny Bautista, Jr. against Long Island starter Julian Minaya. The Flock tied the game at two in the third courtesy of an RBI groundout by Alsander Womack and went back ahead 3-2 in the fourth on Kole Kaler's run-scoring base knock. The Blue Crabs got even at three a half- inning later on Bautista's RBI single.

Southern Maryland scored four times in the fifth for a 7-3 cushion, highlighted by RBI doubles from Viandel Pena and Phillip Sikes, and a two-run single from Ethan Wilson. Long Island cut the deficit to 7-6 in the sixth run-scoring doubles by Jorge Bonifacio and Chris Roller and an RBI single from Kaler. The Blue Crabs scored twice in the last of the sixth on Pena's RBI base hit and Taylor Darden's sacrifice fly. Marcus Chiu hustled down the line from third base on a wild pitch in the seventh to get the visitors to within 9-7 but they would get no closer as the Blue Crabs were able to hang on for the victory.

Minaya registered a no-decision, giving up three runs on four hits in four innings pitched, walking two and striking out six. Sanchez (1-2) picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings on the mound, walking three while striking out one. Tanner Jacobson (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in one inning of work to go along with a walk and a strikeout. Endrys Briceno closed the ballgame out to earn his fifth save of the season.

Roller had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kaler had a pair of hits and RBIs and also scored a run while stealing his 11th base on the campaign, and Garcia extended his on-base streak to a team-high 21 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Harrison Francis (5-1, 4.39) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty J.P. Massey (3-3, 5.27).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 16, to begin a six-game series with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

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