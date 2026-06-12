Thursday's Game at Southern Maryland Suspended

Published on June 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Waldorf, Md.) - Thursday's (6/11) game between the Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The game was stopped after four innings were completed, with the Blue Crabs leading 5-4. The game will be continued in its entirety on Friday, June 12, at 4:35 p.m. Friday's regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Thursday's game and will now be a seven-inning contest.

Fans can follow all the action for both games live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (2-2, 5.91) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kyle Virbitsky (4-1, 4.38) in the originally scheduled game.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 16, to begin a six-game series with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

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