Legends Unable to Hold Lead in 7-5 Loss to Gastonia

Published on June 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends carried a three-run lead into the seventh inning, but a four-run Gastonia rally proved to be the difference as the Ghost Peppers defeated the Legends 7-5 Thursday night at Legends Field.

Gastonia opened the scoring with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Anthony Prato drove home a run with a sacrifice bunt in the third before Bryson Brigman added an RBI single in the fourth to give the Ghost Peppers a 2-0 advantage.

The Legends answered with their biggest offensive inning of the night in the bottom of the fourth. After loading the bases, Nick Senzel lined an RBI single to put Lexington on the board. Dylan Rock followed with a two-run single, and Juan Gonzalez capped the frame with a two-run base hit to give the Legends a 5-2 lead.

Gastonia trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth when Jace Rinehart doubled and later scored on a Wade Kelly RBI single.

The turning point came in the seventh inning. Prato delivered an RBI double before Brigman tied the game with a run-scoring single. Grant Lavigne followed with an RBI double to put Gastonia in front, and Trendon Craig added a two-run single later in the inning to extend the lead to 7-5.

Lexington threatened throughout the evening, drawing nine walks and putting multiple runners on base in the late innings, but Gastonia's bullpen held the Legends scoreless over the final five frames. Jake Miednik worked the final three innings to earn his second save of the season.

The Legends finished with eight hits and nine walks. Gonzalez collected two hits and drove in two runs, while Rock added two RBI. Andy Atwood recorded two hits, including a double, and Xane Washington scored a run while stealing his 12th base of the season.

On the mound, Nic Laio turned in a solid start, allowing three runs on seven hits across six innings while striking out five. Jalen Worthley (0-2) was charged with the loss. Anthony Quattrocchi, Jack Lynch, and Rafael Feliz combined to allow just one run over the final 2.2 innings.

Gastonia was led offensively by Craig, who drove in two runs, while Brigman, Rinehart, and Wade Kelly each recorded two hits. The Ghost Peppers finished with 11 hits and five walks in the victory.

The Legends fall to 20-25 on the season.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game series Friday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com or watch live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.