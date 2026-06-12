Battles Caps Rally As Stormers Outlast York

Published on June 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Thursday night's game played out like a runaway seesaw.

Jalen Battles singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Stormers surged from behind for an 11-10 win over the York Revolution. The last minute rally created the fifth lead change of the night.

It was Lancaster's eighth straight win and kept the Stormers two games ahead of Hagerstown in the North race.

Tyler Miller opened the home ninth against lefty Shawn Rapp (0-2) with a single into right field. Rapp retired Nick Lucky on a soft liner to second before losing the strike zone, missing with 12 of his next 14 pitches to force home a run, cutting the York lead to 10-9.

Josh Mollerus was summoned to face left fielder Troy Schreffler, who tied the game with a sac fly to center. With Joe DeLuca carrying the winning run at second, Battles crushed a 1-2 offering deep to left center beyond the reach of Devonte Brown. DeLuca scored easily, and Battles relished the ice bucket being dumped on him on a sweltering evening.

Brandon Lewis had given York a 9-7 lead with his second homer of the night, a three-run blast to right center off Matt Stil in the seventh. David Smith picked up Joseph Carpenter with a sac fly in the eighth to trim the lead to 9-8, but a messy insurance run scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to move the lead back to two.

Schreffler's two-run double and RBI single by Battles had put the Stormers ahead, 7-5, in the fifth inning after York had taken command in the fourth on a two-run homer by Lewis and Cole Griffith's RBI single.

A.J. Alexy (1-0) survived a single and a hit batter in the top of the ninth to earn the win.

Lancaster will send Jason Bollman (2-2) to the hill on Friday night against lefty Matt Mikulski (0-0). Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: There were seven leadoff walks in the game; all scored...Miller extended a hitting streak to nine games...Schreffler has seven RBI in six games for Lancaster...Battles is 12-for-24 in his last seven games with seven RBI...During Lancaster's winning streak, the club has allowed four multi-homer games to an opposing player.







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

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