Rey's Two Homers and Vallimont's 11 K's Not Enough in Loss at Lancaster

Published on June 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Brian Rey cracked two of York's three home runs and Chris Vallimont made more York Revolution history with his 11-strikeout performance, but the Revs lost their second straight in Lancaster, 5-4 to the Stormers on Wednesday night at Penn Medicine Park.

Rey's first round tripper of the night got the scoring started in the second as he belted a solo shot to right for a 1-0 lead.

Nick Dunn led off the third with a double to right and Ben Blackwell drove his first long ball of the season, a two-run shot to right as the lead increased to 3-0. Jackson Ross later made a bid at doubling the lead and giving the Revs a big early cushion, but with two on and two out, his 391-foot drive to left center was caught just in front of the fence as the lead remained at three.

Vallimont was dazzling, striking out 10 through his first 4.1 innings including six of seven batters at one point. Three times, he whiffed three in-a-row, including striking out the side after the first two batters reached in the third. His double-digit strikeout performance is the fifth of his Revs career, establishing a franchise record for most games of 10 or more strikeouts in just 30 regular season starts.

Lancaster showed life with two outs in the fifth as Jeremy Arocho battled his way on via walk, and singles by Tyler Miller and Nick Lucky produced a run to make it 3-1.

Rey launched his second homer of the night to right center, leading off the sixth as the Revs got that run back and led 4-1.

Vallimont notched the first out of the sixth but was lifted after David Smith doubled on his 111th pitch of the night. Troy Schreffler greeted reliever Denny Bentley with a broken bat RBI single to shallow left center as Lancaster crept closer, down 4-2.

Jalen Battles led off the home seventh with a home run to right center to make it a one-run game. Bentley (0-2) bounced back to retire Arocho on a fly out, but Miller reached on a single and Lucky walked. Joseph Carpenter, who had struck out all three times against Vallimont, greeted righty Josh Mollerus with a game-tying RBI single to left on the first pitch, and Joe DeLuca lifted a sac fly to left, putting Lancaster ahead for the first time all night.

The Stormers' bullpen stayed scoreless for the series as Matt Stil (2-0) took care of the seventh and the first out of the eighth. Phil Diehl yielded a walk in the eighth and singles to Dunn and Jacob Teter in the ninth, but recorded the final five outs for his second save.

York lost for just the fourth time all year when scoring first (16-4) and just the second time all season when leading after six innings (17-2).

Lancaster (29-15) extends its winning streak to seven, opening a 2.5-game lead in the North Division and a four-game lead over the Revs (25-19).

Notes: Rey's two-homer game is the sixth multi-homer performance of his pro career and the fifth of the season by a Revs hitter which includes three in the past five games. Blackwell's homer is the fifth of his pro career and third in the Atlantic League. Each of York's last 11 runs have scored on homers, going back to the fifth inning of Sunday's game. York out-hit Lancaster 12-9; each of the Revs' first five hits were extra-base hits as they tallied seven total extra-base knocks on the night. Vallimont's five double-digit strikeout games move him past Nick Raquet and Jorge Martinez for most in Revs history. It was Vallimont's first double-digit strikeout game this season as he had struck out nine in a game twice previously. He now has 238 strikeouts in his Revs career, two shy of Logan Williamson for seventh on the all-time list. His 11 strikeouts came within two of a single-game regular season franchise record which he shares, bested only by his playoff-record 15 strikeouts in Game 1 of last year's Championship Series. Bentley was charged with three runs; he had only allowed three earned runs in 13.2 innings over his previous 13 outings as he had been sporting a 1.98 ERA since May 5. Mollerus had stranded all five of his previous inherited runners before two scored Wednesday night. Ryan Shreve worked a 1-2-3 eighth and has allowed just one run on two hits in 10.1 innings over his last eight appearances.

Next: York will look to bounce back Thursday night as RHP Rhett Kouba (2-2, 4.50) faces righty Matt Swarmer (0-0, 0.00) at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.