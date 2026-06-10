Blue Crabs Take Opener from Ducks

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Southern Maryland jumped out in front 1-0 in the bottom half of the first inning on a run-scoring infield single by Taylor Darden against Long Island starting pitcher Nolan Clenney. The Ducks tied the game at one in the second thanks to a leadoff solo home run to left centerfield off the bat of Anthony Garcia versus Blue Crabs starter Ian Kahaloa. The visitors plated a pair of runs in the third on two Southern Maryland errors to open up a 3-1 advantage.

The Flock made it 4-1 in their favor in the fourth as Alsander Womack launched a two-out, solo home run to left center. Southern Maryland scored twice in the fifth to get to within 4-3 courtesy of Brody Fahr's two-out, two-run single. The Blue Crabs tied the game at four in the seventh on Viandel Pena's sacrifice fly. The Blue Crabs scratched across the winning run in the home half of the 10th as Ezequiel Pagan plated Pena with a sacrifice fly to left for the walk-off victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Clenney allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in five and one-third innings pitched, striking out three. Kahaloa surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings on the mound, walking while striking out a pair of batters. Endrys Briceno (1-0) picked up the win, tossing a scoreless frame to go along with a strikeout. Ramon Santos (1-1) suffered the loss, giving up an unearned run on no hits in one and two-thirds innings of work, walking one and striking out three.

Roller had two hits, including a double, a run scored and a stolen base, while Ronaldo Hernandez contributed with a pair of hits as well.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their six-game set on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Julian Minaya (2-0, 4.43) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs left-hander Justin Sanchez (0-2, 9.53).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 16, to begin a six-game series with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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