Legends Launch Five Home Runs in 15-13 Comeback Victory over Gastonia

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends erased an early seven-run deficit with a relentless offensive attack Tuesday night, defeating the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 15-13 in the opener of a six-game series at Legends Field.

Gastonia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and extended its advantage to 7-0 in the third before Lexington's offense came alive.

The Legends answered with six runs in the bottom of the third inning, beginning with a solo home run from Andy Atwood. Later in the frame, Dylan Rock and Nick Senzel connected for back-to-back home runs as Lexington cut the deficit to 7-6.

Gastonia added two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-6 lead, but the Legends responded immediately. With two runners aboard, Senzel launched his second home run of the night, a game-tying three-run blast that evened the score at 9-9.

Lexington seized control in the fifth inning. Trayce Thompson doubled home a run before Ronnie Dawson crushed a three-run homer to center field, capping a four-run inning and giving the Legends a 13-9 advantage.

The Ghost Peppers continued to fight back, pulling within two runs on a pair of home runs, but Lexington added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings and closed out the victory.

The Legends collected 18 hits and five home runs in one of their most explosive offensive performances of the season.

Dylan Rock led the way, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Senzel enjoyed his best game in a Legends uniform, finishing 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored. Dawson added a three-run homer and four RBI, while Atwood recorded three hits, scored three runs, and homered. In his first home game with Lexington, Trayce Thompson reached base four times, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, two walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

After Gastonia scored nine runs over the first four innings, Anthony Quattrocchi (3-0) settled the game down out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed just one hit and two runs across four innings to earn the victory. Carson Lambert struck out the side in the ninth inning to secure his fourth save of the season.

The win improves Lexington to 19-24 on the season.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 P.M.

Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com or watch live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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