Miller Named ALPB Player of the Week

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): Stormers Keep Award Streak Going

For the fourth consecutive week, a member of the 2026 Lancaster Stormers was honored by the Atlantic League.

Third baseman Tyler Miller was selected as the Atlantic League Player of the Week, for the week ending June 7, it was announced today by league officials.

He joins Luke Albright, Jake Thompson and Quinton Martinez as winners of a weekly Atlantic League award.

The Alabama native went 11-for-25 (.440) in the six-game series at Gastonia last week. He clubbed three homers, including his second grand slam of the season, and drove in 10 runs. He had the winning hit in Saturday night's game against the Ghost Peppers with a single in the eighth inning.

For the season, the former Auburn Tiger is batting .311 with 12 homers and 49 RBI. He has also banged out 15 doubles and carries an OPS of 1.019.







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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