Former MLB Veteran and World Baseball Classic Standout Trayce Thompson Signs with Lexington Legends

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends have signed former Major League outfielder and Great Britain World Baseball Classic veteran Trayce Thompson, adding a player with more than 350 games of MLB experience to the club's roster.

Thompson brings an impressive professional résumé to Lexington after appearing in 369 Major League games across seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres. During his Major League career, Thompson hit 45 home runs, drove in 126 runs, and established himself as a versatile outfielder capable of playing all three outfield positions.

Selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft, Thompson made his Major League debut in 2015. He enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in 2022, belting 13 home runs while helping the Dodgers and Padres reach the postseason.

Beyond his Major League success, Thompson has represented Great Britain on the international stage, competing in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic tournaments. His experience at the highest levels of professional and international baseball brings additional veteran leadership to the Legends clubhouse.

Over a professional career spanning more than 15 seasons, Thompson has played at every level of affiliated baseball and has appeared in more than 1,300 professional games. Known for his power at the plate, athleticism in the outfield, and post-season experience, he arrives in Lexington as one of the most accomplished players to join the Atlantic League this season.

Thompson comes from one of the most recognizable athletic families in the country. He is the son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson and the brother of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Thompson is batting second and starting in center field tonight. He will be available for upcoming games as Lexington continues its 2026 Atlantic League season.

For tickets and additional information, visit LexingtonLegends.com or call (859) 422-7867.







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