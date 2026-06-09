Ducks Announce Unused Ticket Days for June & July

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that June 16, 17, 21 and 30, as well as July 1 and 5, will all be Unused Ticket Days at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the ballpark box office ONLY, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games. Tickets can be exchanged for games 16, 17 and 21 against the Lancaster Stormers, June 30 and July 1 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and July 5 vs. the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. A $1 ticket surcharge fee will be applied on all tickets exchanged, and tickets may not be exchanged online or by phone.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

June 16: Pat's Marketplace Tuesday (staff members will hand out coupons with a special offer from Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark) and Triple Play Tuesday (chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game)

June 17: Main Event Wednesday (staff members will hand out coupons with a special offer from Main Event in Deer Park as fans exit the ballpark) and Waddle In Wednesday (spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

June 21: Father's Day Barbecue (special ticket purchase required) and FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday (pregame catch on the field and postgame Kids Run the Bases)

June 30: Pat's Marketplace Tuesday (staff members will hand out coupons with a special offer from Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark) and Triple Play Tuesday (chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game)

July 1: Bark in the Park (MORE INFO) with Ducks Patriotic Caps, courtesy of The New York Dog Bite Lawyer (first 1,000 fans), Main Event Wednesday (staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Main Event in Deer Park as fans exit the ballpark) and Waddle In Wednesday (spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

July 5: Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care (first 1,000 fans), and FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday (pregame catch on the field and postgame Kids Run the Bases)

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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