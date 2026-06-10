De Luca, Miller Power Stormers

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Joe DeLuca was released by the York Revolution following spring training. On Tuesday evening, he made the Revs pay.

DeLuca drove in four runs on his first three at bats Tuesday evening, and Tyler Miller broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth inning as the Lancaster Stormers cruised to a 12-3 win over York in the opener of a six-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

With the win, the Stormers opened a 1 1/2-game lead over idle Hagerstown in the North Division. York and Long Island now trail the division leaders by three.

After Luke Albright (5-3) escaped a York threat in the top of the first inning, the Stormers were able to deliver the first strike. Jeremy Arocho opened the inning with a walk and stole second. Tyler Miller advanced the runner with a ground ball. Joseph Carpenter also drew a walk from Braden Scott (2-3) and stole second. Nick Lucky lined to short for the second out, but DeLuca staked Lancaster to a 2-0 lead with a double over the head of left fielder Jackson Ross.

Marc Flores added a leadoff home run in the second inning for a 3-0 lead, and DeLuca yanked a two-run single into left with two outs in the fifth inning to build the lead to five.

York struck back against Albright in the sixth, narrowing the gap to 5-3 on Nick Dunn's three-run homer onto the right field deck. Albright left the game with two outs and the bases loaded, but Ronnie Voacolo retired Ross on a grounder to second to quell the threat.

Voacolo threw shutout baseball for the remainder of the game to earn his first save.

Miller clubbed a three-run homer to right with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The Stormers would go on to produce four more in the eighth, two on a homer by David Smith in his only at bat of the night.

The Stormers will send lefty Quinton Martinez (5-1) to the hill on Wednesday evening against right-hander Chris Vallimont (3-0). Fans may follow the action on Blue Ridge 11 or HTN/Dugout TV, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Miller has 13 RBI in the last six games and 52 on the season...DeLuca has driven home nine in the last two contests...Voacolo has allowed only one run in his last 15.1 innings of work...The War of the Roses is even at two games apiece.







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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