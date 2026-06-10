Dunn Delivers Another Blast But Stormers Pull Away in Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Nick Dunn launched a three-run homer to close the gap in the sixth inning, but the York Revolution dropped their series opener, 12-3 to the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday night at Penn Medicine Park.

York trailed 5-0 when Jacob Teter and Brandon Lewis singled with one out. Dunn came through with a three-run shot to right, his eighth of the year and sixth in his last 12 games as the Revs took a chunk out of the deficit, trailing 5-3. The Revs loaded the bases with two outs to chase Lancaster starter Luke Albright (5-3), but reliever Ronnie Voacolo escaped further damage with an inning-ending ground out, the start of 3.1 scoreless innings as the Lancaster righty picked up a long-relief save.

The Stormers answered right back as Tyler Miller connected on his own three-run homer to right with two outs in the sixth, taking advantage after York reliever Hunter Parsons was denied on multiple close pitches as his three-appearance scoreless streak was snapped.

Lancaster put up four more in the eighth to break it open as Jeremy Arocho sliced an RBI double to left center, Joseph Carpenter singled to left plating a run, and David Smith banged a two-run homer to right, the first long ball of the night that had enough distance to exit other Atlantic League parks and not take advantage of Lancaster's short porch in right field.

The Stormers struck early as two walks set up Joe DeLuca's two-run double to left in the bottom of the first.

Marc Flores tagged a short porch homer to right in the bottom of the second to make it 3-0.

York starter Braden Scott's next two innings were scoreless, but DeLuca added a two-run single to left in the fifth to make it 5-0.

Scott (2-3) was charged with five runs over five innings, while all four of his walks came around to score. The league leader in strikeouts punched out just two batters, the first time he has struck out fewer than seven and the first time he's registered fewer strikeouts than innings in any of his nine starts after entering with 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

York struggled to solve Albright until the sixth despite early opportunities.

Jackson Ross and Ben Blackwell (3-for-5) started the game with singles but a double play began a stretch of eight straight retired by Albright.

York loaded the bases with one out in the fourth following a base hit and a steal from Blackwell, and walks to Teter and Dunn, but a ground ball double play again served as the escape valve.

Mike Rosario (2-for-4) led off the fifth with a double to right, but the Revs were unable to get him home as they went a combined 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners for the night.

The War of the Roses series is evened at 2-2 as the two teams meet for the first time since the opening three games of the season.

York falls to 25-18 as a six-game winning streak is snapped. Lancaster improves to 28-15, having now won six in-a-row.

The Stormers lead Hagerstown by 1.5 games for first place, and they lead both York and Long Island by three games for third.

York will look to even the series Wednesday at 6:45 pm as RHP Chris Vallimont (3-0, 4.09) faces Stormers southpaw Quinton Martinez (5-1, 2.51). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network (Dugout TV) beginning at 6:25 p.m.

Notes: Brian Rey walked twice but lost a 14-game hitting streak, the Revs' longest of the year and third longest in the league this season. Dunn now has six homers and 13 RBI in his last 12 games.







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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