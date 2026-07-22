Senzel Homers Twice, Legends' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 11-10 Loss to High Point

Published on July 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends nearly erased an eight-run deficit Tuesday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark, but the High Point Rockers held on for an 11-10 victory in the series opener.

High Point broke the game open with seven runs in the second inning and later extended its lead to 9-4 through four innings. Lexington battled back and eventually tied the game in the sixth before the Rockers reclaimed the lead for good.

Xane Washington paced the offense with three hits in five at-bats, scoring two runs and driving in one. Nick Senzel continued his hot stretch, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, two runs scored, and a sacrifice fly. His solo homer in the first inning put Lexington on the board before a game-tying two-run blast in the sixth inning tied the contest at 9-9.

Dylan Rock was held hitless, but Curtis Terry went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Terry's solo shot in the ninth inning brought the Legends within one run.

Tres Gonzalez added a pair of hits, while Damiano Palmegiani reached base twice with a walk and a run scored.

Jackson Feltner turned in a standout performance, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs, three runs scored, and a walk. Micajah Wall collected two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Patrick Sanchez added a walk as Lexington's lineup produced contributions throughout the order.

Trailing 9-5 entering the sixth inning, the Legends rallied for four runs to tie the game. Feltner's RBI triple sparked the inning before Senzel launched his second home run of the evening to even the score.

High Point responded with solo home runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to move back in front. Terry's ninth-inning homer cut the deficit to 11-10, but the Rockers recorded the final two outs to escape with the win.

The Legends finished with 13 hits and four home runs on the night.

Meade Johnson provided a bright spot on the mound for Lexington, throwing three scoreless innings of relief while allowing just one hit and striking out four. David Stich was charged with the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

With the loss, the Legends move to 9-7 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The six-game series continues Wednesday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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