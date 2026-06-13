Crabs Lose 13-9 Heartbreaker to Ducks

Published on June 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (30-15) lost their toughest game of the season, falling to the Long Island Ducks (27-19) in comeback fashion on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The game was picked up after being suspended on Thursday night. After entering the ninth inning with a five-run lead, the Ducks scored nine runs to win the game.

The Blue Crabs took a 5-4 lead after four innings on Thursday night.

After scoring nine runs in the previous game, the Blue Crabs ambushed Long Island starting pitcher Harrison Francis in the bottom of the first inning. Jackson Loftin and Brody Fahr both walked to start the inning. After a double steal moved them both into scoring position, Viandel Pena hit a two-run double off the wall in left field to give Southern Maryland an early 2-0 lead.

After starting the game with two strong innings, Blue Crabs starting pitcher J.P. Massey ran into trouble in the top of the third inning. He allowed four runs on two hits, one walk, and three hit batters as the Ducks took a 4-2 lead.

The Blue Crabs responded just before Mother Nature swept through the region. Fahr tied the game with a two-run single and Pena followed with an RBI single to put Southern Maryland back in front, 5-4. After the inning ended, a storm moved through Waldorf, forcing the game to be suspended.

When the game resumed, Blue Crabs relief pitcher Peyton Cariaco provided a scoreless inning in the top of the fifth inning before Southern Maryland added a run in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Hoy notched an RBI single to stretch the Blue Crabs lead to 6-4.

While Rafi Vazquez and Ethan Hammerberg tossed scoreless innings in relief, the Blue Crabs continued to heap on at the plate, adding three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Fahr, Pena, and Taylor Darden all recorded RBI singles in the frame, extending the Crabs lead to 9-4.

The Ducks made a lot of noise against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno in the top of the ninth inning. Anthony Garcia hit an RBI single to start the rally and Ronaldo Hernandez followed with a two-run single. Chris Roller and Jacob Robson hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game at 9-9.

The Blue Crabs turned to Garrett Ouellette to try to keep the game tied, but Garcia greeted him with a grand slam to put the Ducks on top, 13-9.

Long Island relief pitcher Ramon Santos pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to hand the Blue Crabs a hard-to-swallow loss.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Long Island Ducks with a doubleheader on Saturday, June 12 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 4:35 pm.

Saturday will be Community Day at Regency Furniture Stadium. All tickets are buy one, get one free as the Crabs invite you to bring all of your friends and family to the ballpark for a night of baseball and fun.







Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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