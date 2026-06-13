Ninth Inning Rally Comes Up Short

Published on June 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







An eight-game winning streak replete with late inning drama came to an end on Friday evening as the York Revolution knocked off the host Lancaster Stormers, 5-2, at Penn Medicine Park.

With the loss, the Stormers lead over Hagerstown was trimmed back to one game. York pulled to within four.

The winning streak may have concluded, but Lancaster's penchant for ninth inning drama did not. Down, 5-1, the Stormers loaded the bases on singles by Joseph Carpenter and Troy Schreffler around a force play grounder at third off the bat of Thursday's hero, Jalen Battles. Tyler Robertson grounded into a 6-4 force to produce Lancaster's second run of the night. David Smith, pinch hitting for Evan Ulrich, walked to refill the bases. Jeremy Arocho worked ahead in the count, 3-1, against Aaron Holiday before flying to center on a full count pitch to end the night.

York starter Matt Mikulski (1-0) threw five innings of no-hit baseball in his second performance for the Revs. The lefty walked three and hit a batter while striking out only one.

The Revs built a 3-0 lead off Jason Bollman (2-3). After going hitless themselves for 2 1/3 innings, York strung together four straight hits. Cole Griffith opened the salvo with a single to right center. Tomo Otosaka doubled into the right field corner to put two runners in scoring position. Nick Dunn laced a single into right to score one, and a second run crossed on Brandon Lewis' flare to left.

Singles by Otosaka and Dunn and a Lewis sac fly made it 3-0 in the fifth.

Bollman allowed eight hits and the three runs in his five innings of work.

Scott Borgmann kept the no-hitter alive for the next 1 1/3 innings before Battles broke the spell with a double to right center. Schreffler reached on an infield single before Robertson doubled into the left field corner. Battles scored, but Schreffler was thrown out at the plate on a close play that drew manager Ross Peeples out of the dugout.

Ben Blackwell's two-run double in the eighth off Gerson Moreno pushed the lead to four, enough to hold off Lancaster's late charge.

Noah Bremer (4-2) will make the start for the Stormers on Saturday evening against right-hander Nick Regalado (2-1). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Tyler Miller lost a nine-game hitting streak when Lewis made a diving catch of a line drive in the sixth inning...Schreffler has hit safely in six straight...Battles is 13-for-27 (.481) in his last eight games...Lancaster leads the War of the Roses, 4-3.







Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.