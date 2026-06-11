Stormers Win Thriller

Published on June 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







They continue to do all the right things when they matter.

The Lancaster Stormers outbattled the York Revolution, 5-4, on Wednesday evening for their seventh consecutive win and a 2 1/2-game lead in the North Division's first half race.

Two homers by Brian Rey and a two-run shot by Ben Blackwell staked the Revs to a 4-1 lead over 5 1/2 innings in the second game of the six-game series. Starter Chris Vallimont cruised into the bottom of the sixth having allowed four hits and a run while striking out 11, the most by an opposing pitcher this season.

The tide began to turn. David Smith smashed a grounder to the right of second base that rolled all the way to the wall, chasing Vallimont with one out. Troy Schreffler greeted lefty Danny Bentley (0-2) with a single to left center to plate the run. The sixth inning uprising was cut short when Tyler Robertson bunted into a double play.

However, Lancaster was not stunted in the seventh. Jalen Battles led off the inning with a homer to right center to slice the lead to one. Bentley retired Jeremy Arocho on a fly ball to left, but Tyler Miller got to him for a single, and Nick Lucky walked. Right-hander Josh Mollerus entered and immediately surrendered a game-tying single to center by Joseph Carpenter that also sent Lucky to third. Joe DeLuca picked up the decisive run with a sacrifice fly down the left field line.

Lancaster's bullpen was challenged but held. Matt Stil (2-0), who pitched a 1-2-3 seventh remained in the game to open the eighth but left after allowing a one-out single by Rey. Phil Diehl took over. The left-hander struck out Mike Rosario for the second out. He then walked Jackson Ross before retiring Devonte Brown on a one-hopper to second for the third out.

Singles by Nick Dunn and Jacob Teter threatened Diehl in the ninth, but he fanned slugger Brandon Lewis to end the night, earning his second save.

Matt Swarmer (0-0) will take the mound for the Stormers on Thursday against right-hander Rhett Kouba (2-2). The Phillie Phanatic will be appearing. Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Miller was 2-for-r and his hit safely in eight straight...Lancaster is 12-4 in games decided by one or two runs...The Stormers lead the War of the Roses, 3-2...York and Long Island dropped four behind the Stormers...Battles is 9-for-19 in his last six games.







Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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