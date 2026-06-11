Legends Rally Past Gastonia 8-6 Behind 13-Hit Attack

Published on June 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends overcame three Gastonia home runs and used a balanced offensive effort to defeat the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 8-6 Wednesday night at Legends Field.

Gastonia struck first when Anthony Prato led off the game with a solo home run in the opening inning. The Legends answered immediately in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Andy Atwood delivered an RBI double before Tres Gonzales and Nick Senzel each drove in runs to cap the inning.

The Ghost Peppers chipped away at the deficit in the fifth inning. Nate Scantlin launched a two-run homer to right field, tying the game at 3-3.

Lexington responded with its biggest inning of the night in the bottom of the sixth. After Gastonia briefly took a 4-3 lead on Bryson Brigman's solo home run, the Legends erupted for three runs. Juan Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game before Senzel lined a two-run double into the gap, putting Lexington back in front 6-4.

The Legends added two important insurance runs in the seventh inning. Gabe Howell doubled home a run and Atwood followed with an RBI single, extending Lexington's lead to 8-4.

Gastonia continued to battle, scoring a run in the seventh and another in the ninth, but Lexington's bullpen held firm. Cole Percival tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Carson Lambert recorded the final three outs to earn his fifth save of the season.

Lexington finished with 13 hits and received contributions throughout the lineup. Gonzales and Senzel each collected two hits and drove in two runs. Howell scored twice while adding two hits and an RBI. Juan Gonzalez recorded two hits and two RBI, while Atwood scored twice and drove in a run.

On the mound, Zach Murray worked 5.2 innings and struck out six while allowing four runs. Nick Paciorek (2-1) earned the victory out of the bullpen after recording two key outs in the sixth inning. Sam Knowlton and Percival combined for 1.2 scoreless innings before Lambert closed the door.

Gastonia was led offensively by Brigman, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Scantlin added a two-run homer, while Grant Lavigne collected three hits in the loss.

The win improves Lexington to 20-24 on the season.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game series Thursday evening at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 P.M.

Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com or watch live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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