Stormers Walk Off Again

Published on June 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Last minute magic continued for the Lancaster Stormers on Saturday evening as the club, playing as the Red Roses, scored twice in the ninth to eke out a 7-6 win over the York Revolution at Penn Medicine Park.

It was the second walkoff win in three nights for the Stormers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the North race. York and Long Island have dropped five behind the leaders.

With a 6-5 lead, York went to Major League veteran, Joely Rodriguez (1-3), to start the ninth. Right fielder David Smith opened the frame with a fly ball home run onto the right field deck to knot the game at 6-6. Troy Schreffler was hit by a pitch, putting the winning run at first. Instead of Scott Kelly bunting, Schreffler took off for second and was cut down 1-3-6.

Kelly followed with a single to the hole at short. Jeremy Arocho dropped a bunt down the first base line and barely eluded first baseman Jacob Teter's diving tag attempt. Both runners moved up on a bouncer to the right side by Tyler Miller. Nick Lucky roped the winning single into right center and was the recipient of the ice bucket treatment on the balmy evening in Lancaster.

Nick Dunn had a huge night for York. The second baseman slugged a pair of homers, including a drive to right field in the first for a 1-0 lead. Joseph Carpenter answered that with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Miller and Lucky connected for back-to-back homers in the third, staking the Red Roses to a 3-1 edge.

Austin Bates drove home an unearned run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Dunn's second homer leveled the score in the sixth inning. The Stormers surged back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a double by Carpenter, singles by DeLuca and Smith and an RBI force out by Jalen Battles.

That lead did not hold. Matt Stil replaced starter Noah Bremer in the seventh, yielding a bloop double and two walks. Ronnie Voacolo, who had already thrown 5 1/3 innings in the series, entered and yielded a two-run single by Tomo Otosaka and RBI single up the middle by Dunn before escaping the inning.

Phil Diehl (3-1) replaced Voacolo with one out in the eighth and retired all five batters he faced to earn the win.

The series will conclude Sunday at 1:30. Lancaster will send right-hander Luke Albright (5-3) to the hill against York lefty Braden Scott (2-3). Fans may follow the action on HTN/Dugout TV and Blue Ridge Cable, starting at 1:25.

NOTES: Diehl pitched his 14th scoreless appearance in his last 15 and tenth perfect outing in those 15...Lucky is 23-for-48 (.479) in his last 13 games...Smith is 7-for-14 in a six-game hitting streak...Bremer missed out on a chance to tie for fourth on the all-time franchise wins list...He threw his fifth quality start of the season...His seven strikeouts give him 310 as a Stormer, moving him with 15 of Ross Peeples for third on the career list...Carpenter's double in the sixth tied him with Michael Woods for fifth in Stormers history.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.