Contract of RHP Chris Vallimont Purchased by Minnesota Twins

Published on June 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: The contract of York Revolution right-hander Chris Vallimont has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins, the club announced on Friday afternoon. Vallimont becomes the fifth member of this year's Revs squad to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization and the third to join the Twins.

Vallimont went 3-0 with a 3.99 ERA, the league's third lowest, in seven starts with York this season. He allowed just 34 hits in 38.1 innings and struck out 51 batters compared to just 11 walks. His 11.97 K/9 ranked third highest among qualified starters and his seven starts put him one shy of teammate Braden Scott for fastest in league history to 50 strikeouts in a season (since 2010).

His swan song was particularly dominant as he whiffed 11 Lancaster batters in 5.1 innings in his start on Wednesday night. It was the fifth double-digit strikeout game of his Revs career establishing a new franchise record in his 30th York start. It was also his club record fourth game with 11 or more punchouts. He departs York with an 18-6 career record with the Revs and a 3.95 ERA as he ranks ninth in club history in wins and eighth in career strikeouts (238).

Vallimont becomes the first player in Revs history to have his contract purchased three times by Major League clubs as both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers came calling during his first season with the Revs in 2024. He is one of only three players in franchise history to have his contract purchased more than once, joining outfielder Val Majewski who went to the Oakland Athletics in 2010 and the Texas Rangers in 2011, and LHP Ross Detwiler who departed for the Seattle Mariners in 2018 and again for the Chicago White Sox in 2019, reaching the big leagues both times.

"We're very happy for Chris," commented Revs manager Rick Forney. "There's no doubt he's one of the best pitchers in our league and is very deserving of the opportunity. We wish him the best. I haven't been here that many years but there's been nobody better over that period. You don't find many arms like that."

Vallimont holds a special place in Revs history, having served as the team's #1 starter during both the 2024 and 2025 Atlantic League championship runs. He turned in the greatest performance in Revs history and in Atlantic League playoff history with his complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 15 in Game 1 of the 2025 Championship Series in a 2-0 win over the High Point Rockers. He set an Atlantic League postseason record with 22 strikeouts in just two starts last autumn and also shares the Revs regular season single-game record with 13 strikeouts.

Vallimont joins LHP Jordan Morales (Chicago White Sox), RHP Jack Nedrow (Toronto Blue Jays), RHP Nick Mikolajchak (Twins), and RHP Hunter Gregory (Twins) as members of the 2026 Revs who have gone on to Major League organizations. It is the sixth time in franchise history they've sent at least five to big league clubs during the season and the second time Forney's squad has done it in the past three years. The Twins are the first team to tab the Revs three different times in the same season.

The 29-year-old rejoins the Twins organization where he spent parts of three years early in his eight-year pro career. The Erie, PA native was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 2018 out of Mercyhurst (PA) University and was a Midwest League Midseason All-Star with Clinton in 2019. He was dealt to Minnesota at the deadline that summer and spent most of his time at Double-A Wichita where he led the league in K/9 (12.86) and ranked second in total strikeouts (130) in 2021. Vallimont was added to the Twins' 40-man roster after the season and entered 2022 as Minnesota's #22 prospect before ultimately making his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles the following season.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.