Mikulski Masters Stormers as Revs Snap Skid

Published on June 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lancaster, PA: Matt Mikulski spun five no-hit innings in his second appearance as the York Revolution snapped a three-game slide with a 5-2 win over the Lancaster Stormers on Friday night at Penn Medicine Park.

With Mikulski keeping the game scoreless early, the Revs grabbed the initial lead in the top of the third. Cole Griffith delivered the first hit of the game to spark a one-out rally and Tomo Otosaka smacked a double to right to put runners at second and third. Nick Dunn drilled an RBI single to right for the first run and Brandon Lewis added a bloop RBI single to left center for an early 2-0 advantage.

Otosaka and Dunn singled to set the table in the fifth and Lewis added a sac fly to center to make it 3-0.

Having gone just 1.2 innings in his debut last weekend, Mikulski (1-0) was spectacular in his second start. He quickly maneuvered past a leadoff walk in the second and retired nine straight before an error to start the fifth. That was erased with a double play grounder on the next pitch, as he became the 14th pitcher in Revs history to go at least five innings without allowing a hit to start a game.

Mikulski worked his five no-hit innings on just 57 pitches and induced seven one-pitch outs including three in-a-row to end the second inning. He followed that with a six-pitch third and an eight-pitch fourth before stranding a pair of runners to work through the fifth.

Scott Borgmann handled a 1-2-3 sixth including a great diving catch on a liner by first baseman Brandon Lewis. Borgmann coaxed a comebacker from Joe DeLuca to start the seventh as the Revs tied a franchise record with 6.1 no-hit innings to start the game.

Jalen Battles broke up the no-no bid with a double to right center, and Troy Schreffler's infield single gave Lancaster life with one out in the seventh. Tyler Robertson hooked an RBI double down the left field line to get the Stormers on the board, but on a huge defensive play, left fielder Mike Rosario fired to shortstop Ben Blackwell, who relayed a perfect throw to the plate to nail Schreffler attempting to score for the second out. Borgmann struck out Evan Ulrich to end the inning with York leading 3-1 and also handled a 1-2-3 eighth against the top of the Lancaster order.

Blackwell came through with a big insurance knock on a two-run double to right center in the top of the eighth to increase the lead to 5-1.

Devastated by a series of recent late losses on the road including the night before, the Revs immediately faced trouble in the ninth as Lancaster's first two batters reached on a single by Joseph Carpenter and a hit batter. Aaron Holiday recorded a big force out at third for the first out before Schreffler's single loaded the bases. Robertson beat out an attempted game-ending double play for an RBI fielder's choice and pinch hitter David Smith walked to load the bases and put the tying run aboard, but Holiday finally retired Jeremy Arocho on a full count with a game-ending fly out to shallow right center as the Revs held on for the big victory.

Notes: The 6.1 no-hit innings to start the game tied the longest no-hit bid in franchise history for the fourth time and first since May 29, 2022 at Lancaster; three of those four bids have been combined efforts with Brett Tomko (2013) being the only individual to hold a 6.1 inning no-hit bid. Mikulski is the first Revs starter to go five no-hit innings since Wesley Scott did it on May 15, 2025 at Southern Maryland. Borgmann allowed his first earned run as he owns a 0.79 ERA in 11.1 innings (four outings) to begin his pro career. Otosaka returned to the lineup for the first time since last Friday, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and a walk, extending his league-leading on-base streak to all 31 games played. Otosaka's ninth inning stolen base is the 61st of his Revs career, one shy of matching Trey Martin for eighth all-time. Brian Rey (20 games) and Jackson Ross (23 games) extended on-base streaks. Lewis' two RBI give him 21 RBI in his last 10 games; it is the most by any Atlantic League hitter in a 10-game span since 2024 and tied for the sixth most since 2010. Blackwell is 8-for-16 with three extra-base hits in the series. Griffith has hit safely in each of his first three career starts, now 4-for-11 to begin his pro career. York snaps its second three-game losing streak of the season and first since April, while halting Lancaster's eight-game winning streak. It was the first time the Revs had lost three consecutive games to Lancaster in the same series since 2022; they had done it to the Stormers seven times since. York's nine-game homer streak ends.

Next: York will go for back-to-back wins Saturday at 6:45 p.m. as RHP Nick Regalado (2-1, 6.64) faces righty Noah Bremer (4-2, 6.10). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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