Legends Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 7-1 Loss to Gastonia

Published on June 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Gastonia received a complete-game performance from Ethan Lindow and two home runs from Nate Scantlin to defeat the Lexington Legends 7-1 Saturday night at Legends Field.

The Ghost Peppers wasted little time jumping in front. Scantlin opened the game with a solo home run, and Gastonia added another run later in the inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Gastonia extended its advantage in the third inning when Scantlin doubled and later scored before Grant Lavigne drove home a run, pushing the lead to 4-0.

The Ghost Peppers added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout by Justin Wylie before breaking the game open in the seventh. Scantlin launched his second home run of the night, a two-run shot to right field, giving Gastonia a 7-0 advantage.

Lexington's offense was limited throughout the evening by Lindow, who scattered eight hits and allowed just one run over nine innings. The Legends finally broke through in the eighth inning when Xane Washington connected on a solo home run to left field, accounting for Lexington's lone run of the game.

The Legends finished with eight hits but were unable to capitalize on several scoring opportunities. Washington led the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Curtis Terry and Gabe Howell each collected two-hit performances. Andy Atwood and Mikey Kane added hits in the loss.

Tyler Guilfoil took the loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits across 6.1 innings. Jack Lynch and Jalen Worthley combined to allow just one hit over the final 2.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Gastonia totaled 10 hits in the victory. Scantlin paced the attack by going 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored. Anthony Prato added two hits and scored three times, while Lavigne drove in two runs. Bryson Brigman also contributed an RBI as the Ghost Peppers secured the series win.

The Legends fall to 21-26 on the season.

Lexington concludes the six-game series against Gastonia Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 P.M.

Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com or watch live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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