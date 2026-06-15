Revs Take out Week's Worth of Frustration, Stomping Stormers in Sunday Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Brandon Lewis crushed a pair of three-run homers and Braden Scott spun seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball as the York Revolution blasted the Lancaster Stormers, 14-6 on Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park. The Revs win two of three in the weekend portion of the series after dropping three straight earlier in the week.

York's offense went to work on its monstrous afternoon as Austin Bates drove an opposite field homer to right center in the top of the third, his first of the season and third of his pro career. Tomo Otosaka followed with a bunt hit and Nick Dunn doubled down the first base line, setting up Lewis who clobbered his first three-run homer of the day to deep left center for a quick 4-0 lead.

Brian Rey led off the fourth with a homer to right and Otosaka cracked his own leadoff homer to right field in the fifth as the lead grew to 6-0.

Scott (3-3) was masterful all afternoon, allowing just a pair of singles over his season high-tying seven frames. He retired 10 straight into the seventh and worked around three walks while striking out six, increasing his league-leading total to 79 on the season.

The Revs southpaw ended each of the first four innings with strikeouts and preserved his shutout when Mike Rosario made a leaping grab at the fence in right center to rob Nick Lucky of a potential short porch wind-aided homer in the bottom of the sixth. Scott had to finagle past two walks and a hit batter in the seventh, but retired Scott Kelly on a fly ball in front of the wall in right to leave the bases loaded.

York turned it into a laugher with an eight-run eighth. Lewis led it off with a single and after advancing on a wild pitch and passed ball, scored on Jacob Teter's hard single through the middle. Jackson Ross extended his on-base streak to 25 games in-a-row with an RBI double to left. Rey walked and Rosario singled to chase reliever Kaleb Sophy who did not record an out. Two batters later, Bates smacked a two-run single down the first base line for a three-RBI day. Otosaka added an RBI knock to left center, and with two outs, Lewis capped his enormous day with a no-doubt three-run jack to the top of the hill in left field to make it 14-0.

Hunter Parsons struck out two to leave two runners in the eighth, maintaining the two-hit shutout.

The ninth inning again proved troublesome as Lancaster loaded the bases on a bloop double and a pair of walks. Kelly's sac fly foiled York's bid for its first shutout of the season and the second-largest shutout win in team history. A throwing error by Drew Ramirez on an attempted double play ball plated a run. Tyler Miller singled home two runs and Lucky cracked a two-run homer to right. Josh Mollerus replaced Shawn Rapp after a two-out single by Evan Ulrich and retired Jalen Battles on a fly out to center to wrap it up.

York improves to 27-21 and 4-5 in this year's War of the Roses series. Lancaster falls to 31-17 and slips into a tie for first place.

Notes: The eight-run eighth surpassed a trio of seven-run innings enjoyed against Lancaster in the opening series of the season for the Revs' biggest inning of the year. Lewis leads the league with 19 homers and 59 RBI. He is now four homers and 16 RBI shy of Revs records for a single half. He needs one RBI in his next three games to become the fastest in league history to 60 RBI (records available since 2010). He has now totaled 27 RBI in his last 12 games alone, two shy of the most in a 12-game span in league history (since at least 2010). His multi-homer game is his league-leading fourth, one shy of a Revs single-season record, and his second in four games. He has four of York's eight multi-homer games this season. The Revs have now had a player hit multiple homers in six of the last nine games. His six RBI mark a Revs' career-best as it was his third game of five-or-more RBI in just his last seven games played. His six-RBI game is one of just eight such performances in the league this season. York tied a season-high with five long balls as a team; the Revs now lead the league with 72 homers on the season including 37 in their last 18 games. Otosaka extended his on-base streak to 33 consecutive games, tied with Scott Grimes for fifth-longest in franchise history. His bunt hit was the 20th of his Revs career, moving ahead of Grimes for fourth in that category. His stolen base in the seventh was the 62nd of his Revs career, tying Trey Martin for eighth all-time. Rey homered for the third time in the series and now has a 22-game on-base streak.

Next: York returns home to face South Division leading Southern Maryland in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday's promos include Motorsports Nights presented by BAPS Motor Speedway and a voucher giveaway to the first 500 fans, 'Have It Made Here' Sublimated Jersey Giveaway presented by Explore York to the first 1,000 fans, and WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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