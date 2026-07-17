Crabs Late Comeback Falls Short in 10-6 Loss to Dirty Birds

Published on July 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (5-7, 46-29) lost a fourth consecutive game after a 10-6 loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds (5-7, 28-47) on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs were held scoreless for six innings before they scored all six of their runs late in the game.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, Charleston took total control of the game. They scored five runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead. Cornelius Randolph started the scoring with an RBI triple and Narciso Crook followed with a two-run home run. Jhon Nunez cracked a solo home run in the midst of a three-run fourth inning as the Dirty Birds took an 8-0 lead.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky had his toughest start of the season. In just four innings, he allowed eight runs, five earned, on a season-high 12 hits. Although he struck out four batters without a walk, he surrendered two home runs.

Charleston kept pulling away in the top of the sixth inning. Yassel Pino clubbed a two-run home run to left field off of Blue Crabs relief pitcher Nate Roe to extend the Dirty Birds' lead to 10-0.

The Blue Crabs finally got on the board with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ethan Wilson broke the ice with an RBI double and Alejandro De Aza lifted a sacrifice fly. Sebastian Mueller later crushed a 413-foot two-run home run to left field, his second home run of the season, to make it a 10-4 ballgame.

Southern Maryland made things a little more interesting in the eighth inning. Ezequiel Pagan hit an RBI double off the left field wall and De Aza hit an RBI single to left field to cut the Blue Crabs' deficit to 10-6.

That would be as close as Southern Maryland would get. Charleston relief pitchers Carlos Meza and Riskiel Tineo combined to record the final four outs of a third consecutive win for Charleston.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Friday, July 17 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark! Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky - part of every Friday home game this season. Tomorrow will also be Carnival Night with a performance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act.







Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

Crabs Late Comeback Falls Short in 10-6 Loss to Dirty Birds - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

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