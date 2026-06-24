Trick Running Play Beats Stormers

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Gastonia Ghost Peppers pulled off a sneaky running play in the seventh inning on Tuesday night to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 4-3, in the opener of a six-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

With the loss, the seventh in the last eight games, the Stormers fell to three games behind Hagerstown in the North race.

Alexis Prato led off the seventh inning with a single behind second base that was stopped by David Smith, but the second baseman could not get enough on the throw. With Prato in motion, Bryson Brigman hit a chopper on the left side of the infield that forced third baseman Michael Snyder to charge the play. Shortstop Jalen Battles headed to cover second, leaving third unguarded, and Prato raced there without a throw. Eddie Leon hit the third straight grounder off A.J. Alexy (1-1), scoring the tiebreaking run.

Troy Schreffler had given the Stormers a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer to right off Ashton Goudeau in the third. One-time Stormer Chris Proctor tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the fourth, but Lancaster would retake the lead in the fifth as Schreffler strode home from second on David Smith's single to left center.

An unearned run off starter Kyle Lazer in the sixth allowed Gastonia to forge another tie.

Lancaster put runners at the corners with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Prato reached into his dugout to catch a foul ball off the bat of Corey Rosier. Nathan Martorella ended the inning with a towering fly to right center that was caught by Nate Scantlin on the warning track. The Stormers added two more runners in the eighth inning. McKinley Moore worked around Smith's third single of the night to earn his sixth save.

The Stormers will send lefty Brady Tedesco (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday against Gastonia right-hander Doug Federman (0-0). Fans may tune into the game on Blue Ridge 11 or HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Smith has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games...Schreffler has seven RBI in his last four games on only four hits...Snyder made his Stormers debut while Corey Rosier, Martorella and Lazer all made their debuts at Penn Medicine Park...Lancaster also signed RHP Richie Dell earlier in the day.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

Trick Running Play Beats Stormers - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.